Boult Crown R Pro with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Boult Audio has launched the new Crown R Pro smartwatch in India, coming with interesting features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and more bells and whistles at under Rs 3,000. Check out the details below.

Boult Crown R Pro: Specs and Features

The Crown R Pro by Boult Audio has a zinc alloy metal frame and comes with a functional crown to access the menu and more. It features a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels. You can also enable Always-on-Display (AOD) and choose from over 150 watch faces.

There’s support for single-chip Bluetooth (version 5.2) Calling support, enabled via a dedicated microphone and speaker. You can use the dial pad, sync contacts, reject/take calls, and even find recent contacts on the smartwatch.

There’s support for the usual health features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. The Boult Crown R Pro also provides breath training and statistics on calories, steps, and distance. Plus, it has over 120 sports modes (activated via a dedicated button) to track activities like running, badminton, cycling, and more. These can be tracked via the Boult Track app.

The smartwatch can last up to 5 days on a single charge and comes with functionalities like Find My Phone, smart notifications, sedentary and water intake reminders, music/camera controls, AI voice assistance, and more. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Boult Crown R Pro retails at Rs 2,999 and competes with options like the Fire-Boltt Dagger, the Amazfit Pop 3S, and more. It can now be purchased via Flipkart and the company’s website in Frozen Silver, Thunder Blac, or Volcanic Orange color options.

Buy Boult Crown R Pro via Flipkart