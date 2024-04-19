Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaked Banners Leave Players Disappointed

Genshin Impact 4.6 is just a few days from release and we are already starting to see leaks about version 4.7. The upcoming 4.7 Genshin version is rumored to feature three new characters, Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos. Now, we have leaks via Azure Leaks about the 5-star rerun characters in version 4.7, and there are some surprising names.

Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaked Character Banners

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured and Edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti

According to the latest leak via Azure Leaks, Genshin Impact 4.7 banners will feature Wriothesley and Navia in the rerun banners. The Genshin community was waiting for a Furina rerun, so it definitely is a bit disappointing. However, remember these are still early leaks so always take them with a fair bit of salt. Here is how the phases are going to be as per the leaks:

Phase 1 of Character Banners:

Clorinde | Electro | 5-star

Wriothesley | Cryo | 5-star

Sethos | Geo | 4-star

Phase 2 of Character Banners:

Sigewinne | Hydro | 5-star

Navia | Geo | 5-star

Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaked Weapon Banners

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

If the character banner leaks are correct, then the 5-star weapon banners should feature the signature weapons of the featured 5-star characters. Here is what the weapon banners should look like in version 4.7:

Phase 1 of Weapon Banners:

Clorinde’s Signature Weapon | Sword | 5-star

Cashflow Supervision | Catalyst | 5-star

Phase 2 of Weapon Banners:

Sigewinne’s Signature Weapon | Bow | 5-star

Verdict | Claymore | 5-star

More Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaks

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

We already have a lot of Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks that reveal some major additions to the game. The biggest change leaked is the new Spiral Abyss, which is supposed to change the dynamics of Genshin’s endgame. Other than that, we have leaks about a new Dainsleif interlude chapter, which will likely delve into the Khaenri’ah ruins and finally reveal the story surrounding the fallen civilization.