Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaked Banners Leave Players Disappointed

- Genshin Impact 4.7 banners have been leaked via Azure Leaks on Reddit.
- The first half of the banner is leaked to feature Clorinde and Wriothesley, and the second half is leaked to feature Sigewinne and Navia.
- The version 4.7 is also rumored to release a new Spiral Abyss and the next Dainsleif interlude quest.
Genshin Impact 4.6 is just a few days from release and we are already starting to see leaks about version 4.7. The upcoming 4.7 Genshin version is rumored to feature three new characters, Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos. Now, we have leaks via Azure Leaks about the 5-star rerun characters in version 4.7, and there are some surprising names.
Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaked Character Banners
According to the latest leak via Azure Leaks, Genshin Impact 4.7 banners will feature Wriothesley and Navia in the rerun banners. The Genshin community was waiting for a Furina rerun, so it definitely is a bit disappointing. However, remember these are still early leaks so always take them with a fair bit of salt. Here is how the phases are going to be as per the leaks:
Phase 1 of Character Banners:
- Clorinde | Electro | 5-star
- Wriothesley | Cryo | 5-star
- Sethos | Geo | 4-star
Phase 2 of Character Banners:
- Sigewinne | Hydro | 5-star
- Navia | Geo | 5-star
Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaked Weapon Banners
If the character banner leaks are correct, then the 5-star weapon banners should feature the signature weapons of the featured 5-star characters. Here is what the weapon banners should look like in version 4.7:
Phase 1 of Weapon Banners:
- Clorinde’s Signature Weapon | Sword | 5-star
- Cashflow Supervision | Catalyst | 5-star
Phase 2 of Weapon Banners:
- Sigewinne’s Signature Weapon | Bow | 5-star
- Verdict | Claymore | 5-star
More Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaks
We already have a lot of Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks that reveal some major additions to the game. The biggest change leaked is the new Spiral Abyss, which is supposed to change the dynamics of Genshin’s endgame. Other than that, we have leaks about a new Dainsleif interlude chapter, which will likely delve into the Khaenri’ah ruins and finally reveal the story surrounding the fallen civilization.