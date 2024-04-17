Genshin Impact 4.7 Leaks: Clorinde and Sigewinne Kit Revealed

Genshin Impact 4.6 is right around the corner and we are already getting leaks for the 4.7 version, which is rumored to feature three new characters. Genshin Impact 4.7 has been leaked to feature Sigewinne, Clorinde, and Sethos. Both Sigewinne and Clorinde were fan favorites from the Fontaine archon quests, and players are excited to see them finally feature as playable characters. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Clorinde is rumored to be a 5-star Electro DPS character wielding a Sword and having a focus on Overload reactions. She served as the bodyguard of Furina, the Hydro Archon, and is the strongest duelist in Fontaine, tasked to duel the people in Fontaine’s trials. Latest rumors also reveal that she can summon guns using her Skill, which is not a big shock as she does carry a gun with her.

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Sigewinne is rumored to be a 5-star Hydro character wielding a bow. She is also rumored to be a mix of a healer and Main DPS, similar to Kokomi. Sigewinne is the head nurse of the Fortress of Meopide’s infirmary, so her healing capability is not a shocker.

Sethos is rumored to be a 4-star Geo character wielding a bow. He is going to feature in the new Cyno story quest, releasing in Genshin Impact 4.6 (likely 2nd phase). We don’t have any other information on Sethos, but being a 4-star Geo character, we can safely assume that players won’t get a lot out of him.

The 4.7 version is also rumored to feature a new Spiral Abyss, so that’s another thing to look forward to. Genshin Impact will finally have three new characters in a version after a long time and hopefully, you saved your Primogems for them. The upcoming 4.6 version will reward a ton of Primogems, so make sure to collect all of them. Tell us which character you are planning to pull for in the Genshin Impact 4.7 version.