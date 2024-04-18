Genshin Impact 4.7 Leak Hints Dainsleif Interlude Quest Is Coming Soon

After a lackluster update in Genshin Impact version 4.5, both the 4.6 and the 4.7 versions are setting up to be big updates. Genshin’s 4.6 version will release Arlecchino while expanding on her backstory, and version 4.7 will have three new characters. Thankfully, the 4.7 Genshin version appears to be even bigger than previously assumed. The latest leaks via Foul reveal that we are finally getting the next Dainsleaf Interlude quest in Genshin Impact version 4.7. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

The last Dainsleif quest was Caribert, released as the finale of the Sumeru Archon quest and it revealed surprising new information about the Abyss Order. The Caribert quest revealed information on the origins of the Khaenria’ah. We learned that Kaeya is a descendant of the Alberich, who was the founder of the Abyss Order. The quest also reveals the story of Caribert, a Hillychurl, who is the illegitimate son of Chlothar and half Khaenri’ahn and half Mondstadt.

The story also showed that all of Khaenri’ah was cursed, the true-blooded Khaenri’ahns became immortal and the others became Hillychurls. It is also suggested that Kaeya can be Caribert and his interaction with the Abyss Order pushed him to his humanity side. However, the last part is only a theory and not official.

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse/Genshin Impact

We can expect the next Dainsleif quest to delve into the Khaenri’ah ruins, which are supposed to be located between Sumeru and Fontaine. With each update slowly filling the big space, we guessed the next Dainsleif quest to explore the Khaenri’ahn ruins. So, what do you think about the next Dainsleif quest? Do you think Dainsleif will finally be a playable character soon? Tell us in the comment section below.