Genshin Impact 4.7 Leak Reveals New Changes to Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact has a massive open world and an amazing combat system. However, the game lacks good end-game content, which has been one of the most asked-for features by the player base. So far, Spiral Abyss is the only through-and-through end-game content in Genshin Impact and it starts to get boring pretty soon once you max your characters and team synergies. Thankfully, recent leaks have revealed that there are going to be many changes to the Spiral Abyss in the Genshin Impact 4.7 version. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Recent leaks from Fy Leaks have revealed that the Genshin Impact 4.7 version will feature a new type of Abyss, with one room per floor and an interesting spin. The leak further says that some players will hate the changes while others will like it. It also comments that “Thankfully, devs are adding some endgame content to be competitive in,” which suggests that the changes will make the Spiral Abyss more competitive.

However, we have no concrete information about what the changes are going to be like at the moment. Some rumors suggest that the new Abyss will be character-region-specific, giving different buffs and debuffs based on the region of the characters you are using and about chickens being the new boss type. But none of these rumors are trustable and we need to wait for more trustable leaks in the future.

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Genshin Impact desperately needs new end-game content, as the potential of the combat system in the game is completely lost once players max their characters. In contrast to Genshin, Honkai Star Rail has done an amazing job with its end-game content, constantly adding new stuff every few versions.

Tell us what you think about possible new end-game content in Genshin Impact with a revamped Spiral Abyss prior to the Natlan release.