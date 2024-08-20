GeForce NOW Brings Automatic Xbox Sign-in to Make Cloud Gaming Effortless

Cloud gaming is evolving day by day, thanks to the efforts of products like GeForce NOW. With recently celebrating over 2,000 games on GeForce NOW, it is evident that Nvidia wants to make things better for cloud gamers. At Gamescom 2024, Nvidia has today announced automatic Xbox sign-in option in GeForce NOW.

GeForce NOW Gets Automatic Xbox Sign-In Support

While GeForce NOW has always been a hub of tons of games you can stream, Xbox players had to log into their account each time they boot a new game. This made the process time-consuming. To solve this, GeForce NOW is finally adding Xbox support. This will help you connect your Xbox account to the GeForce NOW account for a streamlined sign-in.

GeForce NOW seamless sign-in was already available for Epic Games and Ubisoft. With Xbox in the mix, GeForce NOW becomes more effortless for cloud gaming. The automatic sign-in option arrives on August 22, 2024. Players will need to link their Xbox account once to the GeForce NOW account. Having the Xbox game library sync on GeForce NOW already, players can flawlessly enjoy over 140 Xbox Game Pass titles across devices.

Black Myth Wukong & Other Titles Come to GeForce Now

Alongside this massive automatic Xbox sign-in feature, Nvidia has also introduced new major AAA games joining the cloud library. Worried about the download size of Black Myth: Wukong but want to join the trend to break the player count record?

GeForce NOW lets you play it without any download. Enjoy the adventures through ancient China as the Monkey King at 4K resolution and 120FPS (frames per second) with the help of GeForce NOW cloud gaming.

Image Courtesy: Nvidia

Furthermore, you can also enjoy the latest Star Wars Outlaws as it also comes to the cloud gaming service. However, a major addition is the renowned RPG series from Square Enix, Final Fantasy XVI joining the mix. You can try the demo for the game from August 19, 2024.

With new data centers in Japan and Poland alongside added mod support, GeForce NOW seems to be going upwards on the cloud gaming train. Are you excited to try Xbox games on GeForce NOW with the automatic sign-in feature? Tell us in the comments below.