Black Myth: Wukong Destroys Elden Ring’s All-Time Steam Peak Player Count

It’s not every day we see games gaining the traffic they predict. Well, after a string of disappointments, a game is here to change the narrative. We are talking about none other than Black Myth: Wukong, an ARPG that became the most wish-listed game on Steam and has now proceeded to become the first on it on the concurrent players list.

Black Myth: Wukong Breaks Steam Record

As of writing this article, Black Myth: Wukong has a whooping 1,437,241 concurrent players. This is not only the game’s all-time peak, but also the top four in the Steam games history. With this player count, Black Myth has defeated the all-time peak records of Lost Ark (1,325,305), Dota 2 (1,295,114), Cyberpunk 2077 (1,054,388), and even Elden Ring (953,426).

Image Courtesy: SteamDB

It is undoubtedly a big achievement for a game that has been on the market for less than a day! Especially when the game follows the style of Elden Ring, it is great to see the game surpassing the inspiration by a margin. It will take only a few million for the game to reach the top of the list that is currently occupied by PUBG with a player count of 3,257,248.

However, it is not the first time games debuted on such a high. We have already seen Palworld destroying multiple records already in 2024. Despite that, it slowly dipped down on the CCU. While Black Myth: Wukong is completely different in genre and game style, do not get shocked once the game starts dipping down on the player count.

But for now, it is a huge accomplishment for the game to live up to its promises and deliver. Have you answered to the Wukong’s command yet? Tell us in the comments below.