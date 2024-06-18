Samsung Galaxy S25 Models Might Go All-In with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

We’re halfway done with 2024 and that means that the rumor mill for the Galaxy S25 series has started. The company has famously gone with its in-house Exynos chipsets in several regions. According to some new rumors, Samsung might ditch Exynos altogether for their next flagship lineup and go with Snapdragon 8 gen 4 on the Galaxy S25 series.

This news comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known tipster. He shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) discussing that the next Qualcomm could likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Qualcomm will likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (vs. 40% for the S24), as the Exynos 2500 may not ship due to Samsung's lower-than-expected 3nm yield.



In addition to the significant increase in supply share, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will see a price…— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 17, 2024

The reason for this change is that their next Exynos 2500 chipset might not provide the same yield as expected. The Exynos 25000 will be built on Samsung’s second-generation 3nm process. It was intended to go toe to toe with the next Qualcomm flagship processor. But it looks like that will not be the case.

However, the next Snapdragon 8 series processor will be significantly more expensive, seeing a price increase of 20-25%. So if this rumor comes to fruition, we can expect a major price jump in all S25 series of devices next year.

While many of us are not a fan of Exynos chipsets, you have to admit that they have improved a lot over the years. I am still happy to have an all-Snapdragon Galaxy S25 smartphone, the increase in price does concern me a lot. What are your thoughts about this? Would you be willing to pay a premium to get a Galaxy S25 running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4? Let us know in the comments below.