Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Renders Emerge: Familiar Design, Thinner Bezels

Samsung’s FE, or Fan Edition, series gained popularity for offering the finest of their flagship Galaxy S smartphones at an affordable price. While the S20 FE and S21 FE were big successes, the S23 FE garnered a lackluster response. Now, it looks like the Korean smartphone maker is gearing up for the lineup’s next iteration, as some renders of the Galaxy S24 FE have now leaked.

The leak comes from Giznext who collaborated with reliable leaker @Onleaks to share some device renders. These images give us a good look at the Galaxy S24 FE from several angles and what it will look like from the outside. This new green color scheme is also reminiscent of the S23 FE’s Mint color.

Image Courtesy: Giznext

The phone will have the same design as the Galaxy S24 with flat edges on the side, possibly made out of aluminum. One big thing to note here is that the bezels look narrower compared to the previous S23 FE, which received a lot of criticism for its thick bezels.

According to Giznext, the phone will have a 6.65-inch display, a hair smaller than S24 Plus‘ 6.7-inch display size. So the phone will sport a big screen but won’t be exorbitantly large. The panel will be AMOLED as with most Samsung smartphones, but the resolution is unknown.

Image Courtesy: Giznext

The phone will be 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm in dimensions and 8 mm thick. As you can see, it has a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens. However, there is no confirmation on the other lenses.

As for specifications, the source claims it will feature a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It will probably run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 in some regions. However, I wouldn’t be wrong to say that Samsung might go with the midrange 8s Gen 3 chipset to save some cost.

Image Courtesy: Giznext

Hopefully, Samsung doesn’t miss the mark with the pricing and specifications as they did with the S23 FE. The brand needs to understand that the competition is quite tough, especially from brands like OnePlus and Nothing.

The brand also needs to do something about its design, as it has become quite boring to look at. This design is used in almost all of their smartphones. Leaving no differentiating factors between their flagship, midrange, and budget devices. Hopefully, we get to see something new with the S25 series.

What are your thoughts about these leaked renders of the Galaxy S24 FE? Are you excited about this upcoming Galaxy phone? Share your opinions in the comments below.