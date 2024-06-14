Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Release Date Finally Revealed

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series of premium flagships at its Unpacked event. Now, six months later, the brand is all set to announce its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables in the second chapter of Unpacked. The event has been leaked to be scheduled for July 30, which is around 26 days from now.

The release date leak comes from Evan Blass, who is known to be one of the most credible tipsters. 10.07.24 pic.twitter.com/AWy2F3wFUq— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 14, 2024

Last year, the brand launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 sometime in August. Well, it makes sense for the brand to push for an earlier launch with the foldable fever higher than ever, thanks to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s launch recently.

Not to mention that OnePlus is also gearing up to launch its second iteration of the OnePlus Open early next year. So, this will understandably give Samsung some leverage and time to capture the market, from the looks of it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will undoubtedly be the star of the show, and quite a bit is known of its specifications, thanks to rumor mill appearances. Going by that, we have a bit of an idea about what to expect from it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Expected Specifications and Price

Sadly, rumors and reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be much like its predecessor, only lighter. So, don’t expect a whole lot of design changes and the like. When folded, the dimensions are said to be 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm. Meanwhile, unfolded, it comes to 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm.

Additionally, it will come with a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood though, obviously. In addition, alongside 12GB of RAM, the foldable is also expected to get up to 1TB of storage option.

However, the pain point is that the Z Fold 6 may feature a similar 4,400mAh battery as well. So, you probably won’t get to see anything massively different on that front either. The camera setup will most likely be identical too, with a 50MP primary sensor at the helm.

The displays are said to be slightly bigger this time around, with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz cover screen (2376 x 968). The inner display is said to be a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display (2160 x 1856).

Talking about the pricing of the Z Fold 6, the rumor mill suggests a $100 increase in its pricing as compared to its predecessor. Going by that, $1899.99 for the base 256GB variant. The 512GB variant will reportedly be priced at $2019.99. Finally, the 1TB variant is expected to cost $2259.99.

So far, this is all that we know of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, do take all this information with a pinch of salt till we get some official confirmation from Samsung. Anyway, are you excited about Samsung’s upcoming foldables? Do let me know in the comments down below!