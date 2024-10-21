Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched Exclusively in South Korea

Both Samsung and Google have the worst track records of keeping their phones under the curtain till launch. For months, we have seen leaks of a sleeker Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. After learning almost every detail about the phone, the day has finally arrived for the device’s official unveiling in South Korea. So, let’s talk about everything new with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Specifications

The new Z Fold 6 Special Edition looks almost identical to its regular counterpart but with minor improvements everywhere. Firstly, it has a slightly bigger cover and inner display, coming in at 6.5 and 8.0 inches respectively. This is a similar screen size as the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold (review), making it one of the largest foldable by screen size the company has ever made. Image Courtesy: Samsung

The Z Fold 6 Special Edition also switches out the 50 MP camera for a 200MP main shooter. This is the biggest upgrade that we see over the regular model, and it should help the device deliver the same high-quality photos as the S24 Ultra.

It has shed some weight, coming at 236 grams compared to 239. The Special Edition is also 1.5mm slimmer, measuring just 10.6mm. As expected, this has resulted in a reduced battery capacity of 4,272 mAh over the standard model’s 4,400 mAh.

It runs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the other Samsung flagships this year and comes with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 with a promise of up to seven years of major Android updates.

As far as the storage goes, it comes in only one variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory. The normal Z Fold 6 only had a 12 GB RAM model with options for 256 GB or 1 TB, and no in-between. So this should this new device should hit the sweet spot for users who need more space but don’t want to go as high as 1 TB.

Pricing and Availability

The phone will come in a single RAM and memory configuration and will go live for sale in South Korea on October 25th. You can buy it on Samsung’s official South Korean website, major mobile carriers, and Samsung’s offline outlets for 2,789,600 won, which translates to roughly $2,025.

People who pick up the phone early will also get discount coupons for other Galaxy products like the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. As of right now, the device seems to be South Korea exclusive, with no words on whether it will be released as a mid-generation upgrade. But I do hope Samsung brings this device to other markets instead of releasing it later next year as the Z Fold 7.