Samsung Exynos 1580 Is Here and It’s Great News for Mid-Range Phones

Samsung’s mid-range Exynos chipsets are infamous for their battery drain and thermal throttling issues. Besides, they just don’t seem to come anywhere near the competition in terms of performance. But, it’s probably going to change now, thanks to Samsung launching a new mid-range Exynos 1580 SoC.

Given how the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite has been hitting headlines everywhere, Samsung was rather sneaky with the launch of its mid-tier chipset. However, it’s far from being the disappointment that previous chipsets like the Exynos 1480 have been.

Before we get into the specifics, here’s a quick comparison between the Exynos 1580 and Exynos 1480 for your reference: Exynos 1580 Exynos 1480 Process Node Samsung 4nm EUV Samsung 4nm EUV CPU Cores 1x 2.9GHz (Cortex-A720)

3x 2.6GHz (Cortex-A720)

4x 1.95GHz (Cortex-A520) 4x 2.75GHz (Cortex-A78)

4x 2.05GHz (Cortex-A55) GPU Xclipse 540 GPU

RDNA 3, 2x WGP Xclipse 530

RDNA 3, 1x WGP Storage / Memory Support UFS 3.1

LPDDR5 UFS 3.1

LPDDR5 Machine Learning and AI 6K MAC (14.7 TOPS) 6K MAC ISP Up to 200MP, 4K at 60fps Up to 200MP, 4K at 60fps Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Now, going by the above table, the biggest upgrade in terms of performance is the tri-cluster of CPU cores, led by the Cortex-A720 core. This is a significant upgrade over the Exynos 1480’s older Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores.

We get to see a primary Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.9GHz, followed by 3x Cortex-A720 maxing out at 2.6GHz and 4x Cortex-A520 at 1.95GHz.

In addition, the GPU has also received an upgrade. The Exynos 1580 uses the Xclipse 540 GPU which, Samsung states, is 37% faster than the Exynos 1480’s Xclipse 530 GPU. Moreover, the new chipset is also 20% faster while drawing the same amount of power.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Thanks to leaks and reports, we also know of the Exynos 1580’s Geekbench 6 scores. While it manages to score around 1400 points in single-core, it comes very close to hitting the 4,000 mark on multi-core tasks. This is more than the Galaxy A55’s Exynos 1480’s 1146 and 3420 points, respectively.

Not much has changed on the NPU front though, and we’re stuck with barely any different 14.7 TOPS of AI performance. Even the camera performance and display support haven’t changed, with the Exynos 1580 being able to do up to 200MP at 4K 60FPS and FHD+ at 144Hz, respectively.

However, it does bring support for Bluetooth 5.4 in comparison to the Exynos 1480’s Bluetooth 5.3, which is ever so slightly an upgrade.

Emphasis has been laid on primarily the performance, as it should, finally making an Exynos chipset look good on paper. Well, the rumor mill has it that the Galaxy A56 will be the first phone to arrive with the chipset. So, we’ll only get to witness the true potential of this mid-range processor then.

With that said, what do you think about the Exynos 1580? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!