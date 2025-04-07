One UI 7 Stable Update Now Rolling Out to Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Over the past several months, loyal Galaxy S24 users have clung to their precious device, hoping for Samsung to release the new update anytime soon. However, the Korean tech giant kept missing every single deadline, pushing the updates further and further. Finally, the time has come, as the Galaxy S24 series is now receiving a stable update of One UI 7.

In March, we reported that Samsung would start rolling out the One UI 7 update on April 7. As promised, the new release is now available for download on Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra devices. The build number for the stable One UI 7 update is: S928NKSU4BYCG/S928NOKR4BYCG/S928NKSU4BYCG

U.S. and Canadian users will have to wait a little longer. The update will roll out for them starting April 10 and 11, respectively. To check whether your phone has received the update, simply head over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

This is the first batch of rollout, and it also includes the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 and Fold 6 devices. The second batch will bring the Android 15 update to a wider range of Samsung smartphones. This will include the Galaxy S23 series, Flip 5 and Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S10 and S9 series.

One UI 7 not only brings Android 15 to Samsung devices, but revamps the entire interface with a fresh set of icons, redesigned quick settings, and of course, the Now bar. We have already gone in-depth with all the new features in a separate post. That said, I am glad that users won’t have to wait anymore, as the frustration of having to wait for months for the update was reaching its limits.

So, if your phone has got the new One UI 7 update, then let us know in the comments below and help out other readers.