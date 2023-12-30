Home > News > New Leak Highlights Galaxy S24 Series’ New AI Features

New Leak Highlights Galaxy S24 Series’ New AI Features

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
samsung galaxy smartphone
Image Courtesy: Samsung
In Short
  • A Walmart listing highlights some of the key features of the upcoming S24 Series.
  • Live Translate and Generative Editing (similar to Magic Editor) might be on the cards.
  • The tagline of the S24 series is "Epic, just like that."

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 18, as per leaks, and we learned about its color variants and a few specifications from previous leaks. However, a recent leak brings us vital information about features that Samsung is cooking on the software side of things, and it’s related to AI. Samsung is looking to take on Google with new AI features on the Galaxy S24 series, so let’s have a look at them.

One of the biggest US retailers, Walmart, accidentally listed the Galaxy S24 ahead of launch and brought us more information about the S24 series today. The S24 Plus listing contains details about the 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM and a 6.7-inch 2K display. Yes, Samsung is

The listing, which is still live at the time of writing, has a “Product details” section where almost all key features of the S24 series are mentioned. And it looks like Samsung’s going full throttle with AI features, some of which are similar to those that made it to Google Pixel 8 earlier this year. The leak was first spotted and reported by Roland Quandt on X (formerly Twitter).

Live Translate is pretty self-explanatory and has been a Pixel-exclusive feature since Pixel 6. As for the Generative Edit feature, sounds similar to Magic Editor from its description. Nightography Zoom will probably do exactly as its name suggests, i.e. clear zoom shots in the dark.

Galaxy S24 Plus AI Features

We also learn the Galaxy S24 series’ slogan from the above image “Epic, just like that.” Taking a jog down memory lane, S23’s slogan was “Experience NOOOW.”

Recommended Articles
Full Galaxy S24 Lineup Leak Reveals Design, Specs, and AI Features!
Satyam Kumar Dec 2, 2023
Real-Life Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Leaked!
Satyam Kumar Nov 24, 2023

We are not sure if Generative Edit and other AI features work on the device or send the media to Samsung’s servers where they are processed and sent back. We believe the rather to be the case, but only time will tell.

What are your thoughts about the Galaxy S24 series and how the launch is shaping up so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

#Tags
#Galaxy S24#Samsung

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply