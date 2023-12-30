New Leak Highlights Galaxy S24 Series’ New AI Features

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 18, as per leaks, and we learned about its color variants and a few specifications from previous leaks. However, a recent leak brings us vital information about features that Samsung is cooking on the software side of things, and it’s related to AI. Samsung is looking to take on Google with new AI features on the Galaxy S24 series, so let’s have a look at them.

One of the biggest US retailers, Walmart, accidentally listed the Galaxy S24 ahead of launch and brought us more information about the S24 series today. The S24 Plus listing contains details about the 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM and a 6.7-inch 2K display. Yes, Samsung is

The listing, which is still live at the time of writing, has a “Product details” section where almost all key features of the S24 series are mentioned. And it looks like Samsung’s going full throttle with AI features, some of which are similar to those that made it to Google Pixel 8 earlier this year. The leak was first spotted and reported by Roland Quandt on X (formerly Twitter).

Live Translate is pretty self-explanatory and has been a Pixel-exclusive feature since Pixel 6. As for the Generative Edit feature, sounds similar to Magic Editor from its description. Nightography Zoom will probably do exactly as its name suggests, i.e. clear zoom shots in the dark.

We also learn the Galaxy S24 series’ slogan from the above image “Epic, just like that.” Taking a jog down memory lane, S23’s slogan was “Experience NOOOW.”

We are not sure if Generative Edit and other AI features work on the device or send the media to Samsung’s servers where they are processed and sent back. We believe the rather to be the case, but only time will tell.

What are your thoughts about the Galaxy S24 series and how the launch is shaping up so far? Let us know in the comments section below.