Full Galaxy S24 Lineup Leak Reveals Design, Specs, and AI Features!

There have been quite a lot of leaks when it comes to the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup. Previously, we saw real-life images of the highest-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as well! However, in a fresh leak, it seems that the full specifications and design for all three variants – including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra have now come out.

This new leak comes via Windows Report, which has its exclusive sources. Besides all the specs, it reveals that AI features will play a big role in Samsung’s new phones. This trend is becoming increasingly popular – even Intel has decided to make AI a major feature in its upcoming CPU lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24: Design & Colors

Image Courtesy: WindowsReport

Checking out the leaked design of the S24 Ultra, we can see it includes a new Yellow look, switching things up from the previous green color variant. Moreover, all these colors have been mentioned with Titanium as a prefix in the leak. S24 Ultra is expected to come in four color variants: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

Looks like Samsung is leveling up the build quality of its upcoming flagship smartphone! With a Titanium frame, Samsung’s S24 Ultra will stand tall next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also employs the highly durable material.

Image Courtesy: WindowsReport

The same colors are planned for the Galaxy S24 Plus & S24 phones. However, it is mentioned in the leak that these lower-end variants probably won’t be getting Titanium but instead will be built out of Armored Aluminum.

Hence, the color variants of S24 (non-Ultra) and S24 Plus smartphones will instead be called Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24: Leaked Specifications

The leak has revealed the full specifications of Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. The new S24 lineup will be offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the leading mobile chip from Qualcomm. You also get the option of Exynos 2400 on the base variant S24. Specifications Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Processor (SoC) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exynos 2400 RAM 12 GB 12 GB 8 GB Battery 5,000 mAh 4,900 mAh 4,000 mAh Cameras 12 MP (Ultrawide) 200 MP (Wide)

10 MP (Telephoto #1) 50 mp (Telephoto #2)

12 MP (Selfie) 12 MP (Ultrawide),

50 MP (Wide),

10 MP (Telephoto)

12 MP (Selfie) 12 MP (Ultrawide)

50 MP (Wide)

10 MP (Telephoto)

12 MP (Selfie) Storage 1 TB/512 GB/256 GB 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB 512 GB/256 GB Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi 7, Ultra Wide Band Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi 7 (rumored) Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi 6E

Retaining features, like the 200MP camera for the S24 Ultra, seem to be in the works too. Plus, we can see that Wi-Fi 7 is supposedly coming on the S24 Ultra but is stated as ‘rumored’ for the S24 Plus. Furthermore, it also seems that a flat display is confirmed for the S24 Ultra. It has also been mentioned that better cooling capabilities are coming to the S24 lineup. All these phones are expected to come out during a Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2023.

AI Features To Play a Big Role In Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup!

The leak also talks about AI features playing a major role in the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup. The ‘implementation of AI‘ will be one of the key selling points proposed by Samsung when it comes to its 2024 lineup of smartphones. The new AI is said to power several new apps and features and help the user accordingly.

‘Translate messaging apps in real-time‘ is one of the killer features mentioned. Essentially, it will make communicating with anyone in the world super convenient since the AI would take responsibility for translating everything in real time. The leak mentions that this new feature could support over 12 languages.

Image Courtesy: WindowsReport

Generative AI for better photos is also planned by Samsung, according to the leak. I do wonder if the previous computational photography could be counted as AI, too. Enhanced searching capabilities were also mentioned as a feature under Samsung’s AI suite.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup? Which feature are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.