The so-called Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been rumored for weeks now, and a new listing on Geekbench now seemingly confirms that the device may be all set to be unveiled sooner rather than later. Believed to have been originally spotted by MySmartPrice, a new Samsung smartphone sporting the model number SM-N770F has just been listed on the benchmarking site, revealing a few of its key tech specs.

As can be seen from the screenshot below, the device is powered by the Exynos 9810 and has 6GB of RAM, both of which are a step below the current Note flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by the Exynos 9825 and offers at least 8GB of RAM. The newly-listed device also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which should be par-for-the-course for all upcoming smartphones in the coming months.

Interestingly, the model number of the newly-listed smartphone is similar to the SM-G770F that had appeared on Geekbench late last month with 8GB of RAM and slightly higher scores. As one can see from the screenshot above, the SM-N770F managed to score 667 in the single-core test and 2,030 in the multi-core benchmark, while the earlier device had notched-up 742 and 2604 in the single-core and multi-core benchmarks, respectively.

While the Geekbench listing doesn’t offer anymore clues about the Galaxy 10 Lite’s hardware, recent rumors have suggested that the device may look similar to the Galaxy S10+ and carry a 4,370mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, all of which should be welcome news for potential buyers. Reports also suggest that the device might be launched in India next month, although, we cannot independently verify that as of now.