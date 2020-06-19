Samsung has reduced the price of its mid-range phablet, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, in India. In a press release on Friday, the company announced the price reduction will be to the tune of Rs. 4,000, and will be applicable to both the 6GB and 8GB variants of the device. Following the price cut, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now available starting at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB variant, while the 8GB model now starts at Rs. 39,999.

It is worth noting that Citibank debit and credit cardholders will get an additional discount of Rs. 5000 when buying from online stores. The discount means that the 6GB+128GB model can be yours for as little as Rs. 32,999, which certainly doesn’t sound half bad for folks on the lookout for a premium mid-ranger bearing the Samsung badge. The change was already reflected on Amazon, but not on Flipkart, when we checked.

In case you don’t remember, Samsung originally launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite starting at Rs. 38,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM model was priced at Rs. 40,999. The company, however, increased the prices of the devices following a hike in GST from 12% to 18%. They were priced at Rs. 41,999 and 43,999, respectively, before today’s price-correction.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole housing a 32MP selfie-camera. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 SoC, and sports a triple-camera setup at the back. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support and runs Android 10 with Samsung OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. It is also loaded with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

