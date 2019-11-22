Samsung’s Galaxy A-series has greatly helped the company reinstate its position in the budget segment. The Galaxy A50 is one of Samsung’s best-selling phones since launch. Even I really liked the phone when I reviewed it earlier this year. The Korean giant has already unveiled a number of upgrades for its A-series lineup over the past months but there are even more phones on the way.

After renders for the Galaxy A51 surfaced earlier this month, we are now being greeted with renders for another Galaxy A-series device — Galaxy A71. It will most likely be a successor to the Galaxy A70s that launched a couple of months ago.

The biggest change that you would have noticed is the punch-hole display. Yes, it does seem like Samsung wants to phase out the notch and Galaxy A71 with its expected 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display could be the first step in this direction. The bezels can’t be judged based on its renders but there’s a tiny chin and an in-display fingerprint scanner onboard as well.

As for the internals, the report says that Galaxy A71 will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset or the recently announced Exynos 980 5G chipset. It will be backed by up to 8GB RAM with up to 128GB onboard storage. It will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and run Android 10-based OneUI 2 out-of-the-box.

Turning our attention to the rear panel, Samsung could join the quad-camera party with the Galaxy A71 later this year. It is expected to feature a 64MP primary camera (there’s obviously no going back once you move past 48MP), paired with an ultra-wide, telephoto and time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The punch-hole selfie camera is said to be the same as Galaxy Note 10.

Though there’s a lot of speculation around the Galaxy A71, there’s no confirmation about the hardware or features from Samsung yet. We suggest you take the information with a grain of salt. This could also be the first mid-range 5G phone in the company’s arsenal, so stay tuned for more information.