Having unveiled the Galaxy A71 and A51 mid-range smartphones last month at an event in Vietnam, Samsung is expected to launch them in India any day now. While the company continues to maintain a silence on the subject, a new report from 91Mobiles now claims that it has insider information about their possible pricing in the Indian market.

According to the report, the more affordable Galaxy A51 will be priced starting at Rs. 22,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, while the more premium Galaxy A71 will start at Rs. 29,990 for the same configuration. Do note that we have no way to verify the report, so take it with a pinch of salt for now. Either way, there’s no further info on the devices at the moment, so it isn’t immediately clear when Samsung will eventually launch them in the country.

Meanwhile, as pointed out by the report, the Galaxy A50s was priced starting at Rs. 22,999 in India, while the Galaxy A70 was launched last year for Rs 28,990, which means Samsung may be looking to hold its prices for the next-gen models to continue the success of its A-series models in the face of a perpetual onslaught from the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and others.

In case you don’t know it already, the Galaxy A71 and A51 were launched last month with a number of interesting features and design cues, including Infinity-O (Samsung-speak for punch-hole) displays upfront, quad-camera setups at the back, in-display fingerprint scanners, large batteries and an impressive amount of RAM and built-in storage.