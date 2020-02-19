A couple of months back, Samsung launched its upper-midrange handset, the Galaxy A71 in Vietnam, and now, the South Korean smartphone giant has finally brought the handset to India.

Galaxy A71: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A71 sports a huge 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 1080 x2400 pixel resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 chipset. There is 8GB of RAM in the handset coupled with 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A71 boasts a quad-rear camera setup of which the primary lens is a 64MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide camera that offers a 123-degree field of view, as well as a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. In the front, there is a 32MP sensor capable of capturing slow-motion selfie videos.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Galaxy A71 equips a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast charging. For security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

Apart from all these, Samsung has included a few India-centric features as part of its “Make for India” innovations. For instance, the Messaging app adds visual cards based on your messages to group reminders and offers.

Other features part of “Make for India” are Multilingual Typing, Finder, and Smart Crop. Multilingual typing makes use of AI to offer you multilingual predictions. This way, you will be getting text suggestions in your local language.

The Finder brings universal search so that you can search content across multiple apps. Smart Crop automatically detects the most relevant part in the screen and lets you save, share, or edit screenshots with a single tap.

Galaxy A71: Price & Availability

The Galaxy A71 is available in Prism Crush Silver, Blue, and Black color variants and is priced at Rs.29,999. The sales for Galaxy A71 will begin on February 24 across Samsung Opera House, Samsung online store, and leading online portals.