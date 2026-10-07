Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Coming to PS5 in January 2027 with Physical Disc Release

PS5 players have been looking forward to Forza Horizon 6 ever since Playground Games announced the port at last year’s Xbox Tokyo Games Show broadcast.

Reports this year have offered conflicting release windows, with some pointing to late 2026 and others claiming a delay. Now, a reliable leaker reports that Forza Horizon 6 is coming to PS5 on January 26, 2027.

According to known leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs, the open-world racing game will arrive on PS5 early next year, with a physical disc release on the same date as the digital version. The leaker also expects the price to be $69.99, the same as on Xbox and PC.

Image Credit: Playground Games

However, they did not confirm whether the Forza Horizon 6 PS5 release would include the Premium Edition or the five-day early access that Playground Games offered on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The Verge’s Tom Warren previously reported that the racing game would arrive on PS5 in 2027, coinciding with the game’s first expansion and ahead of its first anniversary on May 19, 2027. Meanwhile, the leaker said the official announcement is imminent, with pre-orders expected to go live soon.

Billbil-kun previously leaked accurate details about Forza Horizon 6 on Xbox and PC, this report is highly likely to be accurate. Under CEO Asha Sharma, Xbox made both Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution Xbox console exclusives, leading some PlayStation fans to think Playground’s racing title would suffer the same fate, despite its PS5 announcement.

Fortunately, that’s not the case. If the report is true, then Playground Games will release both Forza Horizon 6 and Fable’s PS5 ports back-to-back in early 2027. Speaking of Playground Games, Xbox is merging the Forza and Fable teams into a single studio to work on future titles as part of its ongoing restructuring.

On another note, this will also be the first and last Forza Horizon game on disc on PlayStation, as Sony is ending physical PS5 disc production starting in 2028. That said, will you buy Forza Horizon 6 on PS5? Let us know.