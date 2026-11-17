The latest testing build for the upcoming Minecraft Deep Freeze update has dropped, and it brings a few interesting changes to graphics, accessibility, and gameplay. The biggest highlight of the new Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 9 is that Vulkan is officially becoming the default graphics backend.

The snapshot also makes recipe crafting easier with a dedicated keybind and improves keyboard navigation across the inventory screens. Along with these, there is a new setting that gives players more control over fog effects.

Previously, the game randomized between graphics backends during testing after the announcement of Minecraft’s shift to Vulkan. With the latest snapshot, Mojang has now decided to make Vulkan the standard option rather than being an experimental feature.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

According to the developers, the plan is to ship Minecraft 26.4 with Vulkan as its default graphics API, provided no critical issues emerge before the release. Till then, you can use our guide to enable Vulkan in Minecraft and check out the differences in graphics.

The Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 9 also introduces a separate Improved Fog video setting, allowing players to adjust fog independently without affecting Improved Transparency.

When both settings are enabled, the sky and clouds blend into the terrain’s render-distance fog. However, enabling Improved Fog alone only blends the sky, leaving the clouds unaffected.

There is a dedicated Repeat Recipe/Trade keybind, assigned to ‘R‘ by default. Moreover, the keyboard navigation on the Minecraft Crafting Table and the Creative Inventory has been improved. You can now access the recipe tabs, search fields, filters, alternative recipe menus, repeat actions, and select as many items as you need using your keyboard.

The narrator can now describe recipes, inventory tabs, item positions, and even the pagination details. Additionally, there are a few minor changes to the Pig and Strider boost durations, fire and soul fire breaking sounds, and recipe highlighting inside the game.

That is all for the changes added to Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 9 that will drop with the Deep Freeze update. So, have you tested out the brand new features? Tell us in the comments below.