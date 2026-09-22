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Xbox Is Merging Forza and Fable Developers into a Single Studio

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Xbox logo
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Xbox is merging the Forza and Fable developers.
  • Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios will be working together on Fable and Forza games.
  • The decision is part of Xbox's big restructuring plans.
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Xbox is merging Forza and Fable developers into one team. This means that developers at Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios will both focus on building Forza and Fable. The information comes from Matt Booty, the Xbox Chief Content Officer, via their news post.

The information about Xbox merging its teams has been rumored for a while now, and they are finally making moves. All of this came after the big Xbox layoff, shaking up the entire structure of the company. Asha Sharma’s arrival played a key role in it, and overall, it seems to have had a positive impact on the company.

Forza Horizon 6 Fast Drag Car
Image Credit: Playground Games

Turn 10 Studios is the original team behind Forza racing games, and they have been making the Forza Motorsport games for Xbox. Compared to that, Playground Games has been making the Forza Horizon games, including the new Forza Horizon 6, and is also working on the upcoming Fable reboot.

Xbox clearly plans to bring both Forza developers under one umbrella, creating a more focused team for the franchise. Overall, a dedicated team makes more sense as both studios have been partners for ages now. When the team has been reduced, bringing the team together who are on the same tangent makes a lot more sense.

Other than Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios merging, Obsidian has also been brought under Bethesda. This means new Fallout games will now be made by Bethesda directly. The big restructuring will hopefully bring good results in the future, especially with Sony hitting itself in the foot recently with all the mishaps. If they want to make a comeback, then this is the perfect time to do it.

So, what are your thoughts on Xbox merging both the Forza developers together? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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