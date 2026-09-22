Xbox Is Merging Forza and Fable Developers into a Single Studio

Xbox is merging Forza and Fable developers into one team. This means that developers at Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios will both focus on building Forza and Fable. The information comes from Matt Booty, the Xbox Chief Content Officer, via their news post.

The information about Xbox merging its teams has been rumored for a while now, and they are finally making moves. All of this came after the big Xbox layoff, shaking up the entire structure of the company. Asha Sharma’s arrival played a key role in it, and overall, it seems to have had a positive impact on the company.

Image Credit: Playground Games

Turn 10 Studios is the original team behind Forza racing games, and they have been making the Forza Motorsport games for Xbox. Compared to that, Playground Games has been making the Forza Horizon games, including the new Forza Horizon 6, and is also working on the upcoming Fable reboot.

Xbox clearly plans to bring both Forza developers under one umbrella, creating a more focused team for the franchise. Overall, a dedicated team makes more sense as both studios have been partners for ages now. When the team has been reduced, bringing the team together who are on the same tangent makes a lot more sense.

Other than Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios merging, Obsidian has also been brought under Bethesda. This means new Fallout games will now be made by Bethesda directly. The big restructuring will hopefully bring good results in the future, especially with Sony hitting itself in the foot recently with all the mishaps. If they want to make a comeback, then this is the perfect time to do it.

So, what are your thoughts on Xbox merging both the Forza developers together? Tell us in the comments section below.