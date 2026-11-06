Home > News > PS Plus Members Are Getting New Exclusive Perks, Here’s the Full Lineup

PS Plus Members Are Getting New Exclusive Perks, Here’s the Full Lineup

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
PS Plus perks image with the offers, the PS Plus logo and an image of PlayStation 5.
Image Credit: PlayStation
In Short
  • PS Plus members on all tiers can get exclusive perks starting today, November 6, 2026.
  • The perks are currently available only to PSN accounts registered in the UK, France, and Germany.
  • They include offers such as YouTube Premium trial, discounts on PS5 and DualSense controllers, and more.
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PS Plus is adding new, exclusive perks to users on all subscription tiers with a PSN account based in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. If you already have an active subscription, you can access these perks starting today, November 6, 2026, including trials, discounts, and offers on PlayStation products and other online platforms, along with the monthly PS Plus games.

According to the official PS Plus perks page, PlayStation will update offers periodically throughout the year, and you can claim any by clicking “Unlock Offer” and following the on-screen prompts with the partner you’ve chosen. Unfortunately, this is currently limited to UK, France, and Germany-based accounts.

PS Plus perks featuring various offers.
Image Credit: PlayStation

That said, here’s the full lineup:

PS Plus PerkValid Until
3-month YouTube Premium trialNovember 1, 2027
5% discount on consoles and accessoriesMarch 31, 2027
£10 off select DualSense wireless controllersNA
10% off gaming and audio from Sony ElectronicsDecember 31, 2026
Sony Pictures Core CreditOctober 1, 2027
20% off 12 months of DAZN Ultimate January 25, 2027
Audible at £0.99 a month for three monthsNovember 4, 2027
2-month Calm Premium trialSeptember 13, 2027

With Sony recently increasing PS Plus prices, these new trials and offers should add more value across all subscription tiers. Keep in mind that you’ll need an active PS Plus subscription to access these offers, as they’re not available to non-subscribers.

Alongside the monthly PS Plus games, you’ll also get access to these perks, with Sony updating the lineup throughout the year with new offers and discounts. However, some deals are only available to new subscribers of partner services. For example, the YouTube Premium and Audible offer is only available if you’re a new subscriber.

Meanwhile, both existing and new users can get 20% off 12 months of DAZN Ultimate. Speaking of discounts, you can check out some PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 deals to score more discounts with PS Plus.

That said, what do you think about the new PS Plus perks? Are they worth it? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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