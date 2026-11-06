PS Plus Members Are Getting New Exclusive Perks, Here’s the Full Lineup

PS Plus is adding new, exclusive perks to users on all subscription tiers with a PSN account based in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. If you already have an active subscription, you can access these perks starting today, November 6, 2026, including trials, discounts, and offers on PlayStation products and other online platforms, along with the monthly PS Plus games.

According to the official PS Plus perks page, PlayStation will update offers periodically throughout the year, and you can claim any by clicking “Unlock Offer” and following the on-screen prompts with the partner you’ve chosen. Unfortunately, this is currently limited to UK, France, and Germany-based accounts.

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That said, here’s the full lineup:

PS Plus Perk Valid Until 3-month YouTube Premium trial November 1, 2027 5% discount on consoles and accessories March 31, 2027 £10 off select DualSense wireless controllers NA 10% off gaming and audio from Sony Electronics December 31, 2026 Sony Pictures Core Credit October 1, 2027 20% off 12 months of DAZN Ultimate January 25, 2027 Audible at £0.99 a month for three months November 4, 2027 2-month Calm Premium trial September 13, 2027

With Sony recently increasing PS Plus prices, these new trials and offers should add more value across all subscription tiers. Keep in mind that you’ll need an active PS Plus subscription to access these offers, as they’re not available to non-subscribers.

Alongside the monthly PS Plus games, you’ll also get access to these perks, with Sony updating the lineup throughout the year with new offers and discounts. However, some deals are only available to new subscribers of partner services. For example, the YouTube Premium and Audible offer is only available if you’re a new subscriber.

Meanwhile, both existing and new users can get 20% off 12 months of DAZN Ultimate. Speaking of discounts, you can check out some PlayStation Store Black Friday 2026 deals to score more discounts with PS Plus.

That said, what do you think about the new PS Plus perks? Are they worth it? Tell us in the comments section below.