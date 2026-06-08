Retro Shooter Clockwork Revolution Announced as Xbox Exclusive Coming in 2027

The latest Xbox Games Showcase has pulled back the curtain on Clockwork Revolution, confirming its launch in 2027. Clockwork Revolution is developed by inXile Entertainment and is an Xbox console exclusive. Alongside the new gameplay trailer, some fresh details about the time-travel mechanics, story, characters, and the steampunk city of Avalon were shown as well.

Clockwork Revolution Brings Time-Bending RPG Gameplay to Xbox in 2027

Set in the industrial steampunk city of Avalon, Clockwork Revolution places the players in the role of Morgan Vanette. This is going to be a customizable protagonist with a powerful device known as the Chronometer. Morgan then gains the ability to travel through time and alter some pivotal moments in history.

The newly released trailer of Clockwork Revolution in the Xbox Games Showcase also displays the game’s central conflict revolving around Lady Ironwood. She is a ruthless ruler who has secretly manipulated the timeline to maintain her grip on power. There is a massively unequal society where the working class continues to struggle as Lady Ironwood’s elite circle keeps prospering.

The trailer also showcases several members of the Rotten Row Hooligans, who are a gang of outcasts and thieves, who gradually get connected to Morgan’s story. There are characters such as Ulysses, Nazim, Erasmus, Hazel, and Anne playing important roles throughout the narrative of the game.

The most important aspect in Clockwork Revolution is revealed to be how choices can break or make your progression. Instead of simply altering the dialog options or quest outcomes, changing events in the past can transform the entire locations and characters that you will later encounter in the story.

Furthermore, when you return to the present time by modifying the past, you may notice a completely different version of Avalon. The gameplay trailer is a mix of first-person shooting and the powers of controlling time. You can also have a massive arsenal of steampunk-inspired weapons.

The game is confirmed to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox PC, cloud, and even day one on Game Pass. It will also be available for PC players through Steam. Since it remains an Xbox exclusive, the game will not be available for the rival console platforms.