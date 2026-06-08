Gears of War E-Day: Release Date, Platforms, Trailer, and More

The Coalition and People Can Fly studios have teamed up to deliver the sixth installment in the Gears of War franchise, E-Day. The upcoming Gears of War title will uncover the origins of the franchise. If you are eager to play as Marcus Fenix during the Emergence Day, check out everything we know so far about Gears of War: E-Day, including its release date, story, trailer, gameplay, and more.

When Is Gears of War E-Day Coming Out?

Gears of War E-Day is now confirmed to launch on October 6, 2026. Thankfully, Coalition has opted for an October release as the majority of the video games releasing this year have locked in a September release.

Image Credit: Coalition

Is Gears of War E-Day an Xbox Exclusive?

Yes, Gears of War E-Day is confirmed to be an Xbox exclusive but will still make its way to PC at launch. PlayStation fans have been eagerly awaiting the Gears of War E-Day release on PS5, as all the Gears of War titles are now available on the platform. However, Asha Sharma, the new CEO of Xbox, recently stated that Xbox must have exclusive content going forward.

Image Credit: Coalition

Now, Xbox is following a similar path to Sony, as PlayStation recently announced that it will no longer make PC ports of its first-party titles. Just as PlayStation exclusives are returning, we will have more Xbox exclusives from now on.

Is There a Gameplay Trailer for Gears of War E-Day?

After dropping several story trailers, Coalition finally revealed the gameplay of Gears of War E-Day at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 event. In case you didn’t know, Gears of War E-Day is a prequel to all the Gears of War games that have come out so far. And the E-Day game begins from the start of the Locust War. You can check out the new trailer of Gears of War: E-Day below:

What Is the Story of Gears of War: E-Day?

Gears of War: E-Day is taking place 14 years before the events of the first Gears of War game. Players have been waiting for a long time to witness the origin story of the Gears of War. And now E-Day will unravel the origin tale from the shoes of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. The devs have confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day will be taking place in a single city, Kalona.

Kalona is the major city in Tyrus, which was already mentioned in the previous games. But this is the first time we will be stepping into the city as Marcus Fenix. The official synopsis of Gears of War: E-Day is as follows:

Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. Fourteen years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupt from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival.

Everything New Coming to Gears of War: E-Day

Coalition devs have rebuilt the entire gameplay of Gears of War: E-day from scratch. They describe the gameplay of E-Day as “Plays Like Gears, Feels Like New.” Gears of War: E-Day retains the core pillars of the previous Gears of War games. At the same time, it is introducing new features. For example, movement has been overhauled completely. You can now properly sprint and slide like in a Call of Duty game.

Image Credit: Coalition

And you can also jump and vault across without any hassle. The new movement upgrades may seem trivial, but they will be extremely handy in your fight against the monsters.

Gears of War: E-Day Pricing and Editions

Gears of War: E-Day comes in three different editions: Standard, Premium, and Collector’s. The standard edition is priced at $69.99. On the other hand, Gears of War E-Day premium edition costs $99.99, and the Collector’s Edition is $299.

Image Credit: Coalition

If you grab either the Premium or Collector’s edition, you will automatically get early access to Gears of War E-Day from August 6. So, you can begin playing the game two months earlier by pre-ordering the game now. The premium edition includes new character skins, weapon skins, weapon packs, and in-game currency. As for the Collector’s edition, you will be receiving cog tags, Marcus Fenix’s statue, and more.

And that’s everything you need to know about Gears of War E-Day. It seems like Gears of War E-Day will be one of the major contenders for the Game of the Year award based on the previews. That said, what do you think about the upcoming origin tale? Let us know in the comments below.