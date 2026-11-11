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PS5 Surpasses 100 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Sony achieved this sales figure days before GTA 6's launch on November 19, 2026.
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Screenshot of a PS5 on a blue background with Jason and Lucia from GTA 6 posing with their weapons.
Image Credit: PlayStation/Rockstar Games
In Short
  • PS5 lifetime sales have crossed 100 million units worldwide.
  • The PS5 added another 2.1 million units to its lifetime sales between September 30 and November 10.
  • This pushed PS5 lifetime sales from 97.9 million in Sony's Q2 2026 report to over 100 million units to date.
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Sony has confirmed that PS5 sales have surpassed 100 million units worldwide as of November 10, 2026, days before GTA 6’s worldwide release on November 19. The console had reached 97.9 million units sold as of September 30 in Sony’s Q2 2026 financial report, published on November 5, in which CFO Lin Tao also confirmed that PS6 development is “progressing as scheduled.”

However, Sony has updated the current PS5 sales number in its latest Business Data & Sales report, published on November 11, which confirms that PS5 has surpassed 100 million units sold worldwide, selling 2.1 million units in the last 40 days, starting October 1, and there’s a big reason for it.

Lucia in a car in GTA 6 with the PS5 Pro beside her.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/PlayStation

Several games have driven PS5 sales throughout its lifecycle, but GTA 6 has undoubtedly given the console another boost in the weeks leading up to its highly anticipated launch. Still, the upcoming blockbuster isn’t the only game behind Sony’s 100 million sales milestone.

Recently, Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine crossed 2.4 million units worldwide, which is another game that drove console sales, despite receiving lukewarm reviews shortly before its September launch. Another major October release, Phantom Blade Zero, drove PS5 hardware and digital platform engagement after its launch a couple of weeks ago.

Sony added 2.6 million units to the PS5’s lifetime sales between July and September 2026, followed by another 2.1 million through November 10, surpassing a total of 100 million units worldwide. GTA 6 appears to be driving this surge, with its “Plays Best on PS5” branding featuring prominently in the game’s marketing.

Sony also reported 127 million monthly active PlayStation users as of September 30. However, the company’s Q3 2026 financial report, due next year, will reveal the true impact of GTA 6 on PS5 sales.

This proves that despite the PS Blackout boycott, or the debate around Sony killing PS5 physical discs starting in 2028, the console sales show no signs of stopping. That said, what do you think about PS5 crossing 100 million units worldwide? Let us know.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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