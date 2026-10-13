Fortnite Update 42.40 Early Patch Notes: New Sprites, Obsession Collab, and More

The final major update for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is nearly here as v42.40 rolls out on October 15. This essentially marks the beginning of the end for Fortnitemares 2026 and Chapter 7 as a whole. Despite this being the last update for this phase of the storyline, it’s going to be full of content, including new Sprites, collabs, Loot Hacks, and more. If you’re eager to find out what’s coming, check out our Fortnite update 42.40 early patch notes here.

The Fortnite downtime for update 42.40 begins at 4 AM ET on October 15, 2026. This content patch brings the end-of-season content to Fortnitemares 2026 update for Battle Royale, Reload, and Horde Rush LTM.

The scheduled maintenance should last about two hours, with Fortnite servers coming back online at 6 AM ET for everyone.

New Match Overrides

To begin with, players can expect at least three more Match Overrides to be added to the game with the Fortnite update 42.40 during Fortnitemares 2026. We could see new Fortnite Match Override Cartridges that give us team boosts that affect only your squad, or a lobby-wide boost that benefits everyone.

Image Credit: Epic Games

New Sprites

Epic Games is going to introduce two more Sprites to the island with the Fortnite update 42.40. These will be the last two Sprites added this season and should have their own variants, much like the others. Here are all the new Fortnite Sprites being added to Fortnite with this update:

Honey Sprite : Send bees after enemies who damage you.

: Send bees after enemies who damage you. Obsession Sprite: Helps you collect other Sprites.

Be sure not to waste time and collect these Sprites before the season ends. Use the Cheat Codes in Fortnite to make it easier to find them, or trade with friends to get them without any hassle.

New Loot Hacks and Weapons

Six new Loot Hacks in Fortnite will be added with the update 42.40. These are bound to be Fortnitemares-themed, much like they were for Fortnite update 42.30. We could also see new weapons added to the Fortnite loot pool this week. However, with only two weeks left, we’re not entirely sure if Epic Games will add anything new.

New Map Changes

A lot of new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map changes were introduced at the start of Fortnitemares 2026, and as such, none are likely coming with the update 42.40. The only major change we could see on the island is the storm that’s raging above Geno’s Machine Landmark. It is slowly growing in intensity and size, seemingly opening a portal to another dimension.

Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs

A bunch of Fortnitemares 2026 collabs have already gone live, with a few more en route. This includes the highly anticipated Fortnite Obsession collab, among others that have been officially revealed. Here’s the list of collabs coming with this update:

Beetlejuice

Hazbin Hotel

Predator Badlands

Slender Man

The Purge

Obsession

Apart from the Fortnite collab with Obsession, which arrives on October 15, we don’t know the exact date for the others. Epic Games will reveal them towards the end of this week.

Fortnitemares 2026 Quests and Free Skins

Quite a few Fortnitemares 2026 Quests have been added to the game, which, when completed, grant you the Jack-A-Nape skin in Fortnite. More will be added this week, granting you XP and other cosmetic rewards.

Image Credit: Epic Games

A new set of Kado Thorne Quests in Fortnite is also slated to be introduced this week with the update 42.40. Lastly, the Gold Punk skin can also be obtained by redeeming a Fortnite Gift Card before Fortnitemares 2026 ends.

Bug Fixes

Epic Games mentioned they were working on addressing a few previously known issues, with fixes coming to Fortnite in update 42.40. They pertain to gameplay in general and are not game-breaking in any form. Here is the list:

Weak Points may not appear when hitting destructible objects on Nintendo Switch 2.

Some Cheat Codes in Wonkeeland overlap and can’t be interacted with.

Custom keyboard bindings for Vehicles may revert to default in-game.

The Shield Potion slurp glow effect may persist for an entire match.

That’s about everything we can tell you about the Fortnite update 42.40 early patch notes. Let us know in the comments below what you think of Fortnitemares 2026 thus far.