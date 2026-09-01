Fortnite Update 42.10 Early Patch Notes: New Sprites, OG Season X, and More

Early patch notes for Fortnite update 42.10 are finally out, and there is quite a bit to go over. Three new Sprites are being added alongside new Match Overrides, Loot Hacks, and let’s not forget Fortnite OG Season X. That said, here’s what you need to know about the Fortnite update 42.10 early patch notes for Chapter 7 Season 4.

Fortnite downtime for Chapter 7 Season 4 update 42.10 will begin at 4 AM ET on September 3, 2026, and is expected to last until 6 AM ET.

You can expect matchmaking to be taken offline 30 minutes before downtime begins. Once the downtime is over, you’ll be able to drop back in.

New Match Overrides

As per the early patch notes for Fortnite update 42.10, two new Match Overrides will be introduced. They are: Big Heads and Prop Hunt. Big Heads was part of the April Fool’s celebration this year and gave everyone a giant head. Players were also given the ability to Shoulder Ride in Fortnite. The mechanic could make a return this week.

Image Credit: Epic Games

As for the Prop Hunt Match Override, it should turn players into props when activated. This should make finding opponents harder during a Fortnite Battle Royale match, but there is an element of fun to it. If you manage to obtain the 1-Up Token in Fortnite, even if you’re discovered, things should pan out in your favor.

New Sprites and Sprite Garden

It’s not just the overrides that are being added to Fortnite this week; three new Sprites are being introduced as well. They are: X-Ray Sprite, Onigiri Sprite, and Unknown Sprite. The first two are the winners from the “Design a Sprite” Fortnite contest that was held earlier this year, while the last is an original design by Epic Games. Here’s what each Sprite can do:

X-Ray Sprite : Reveals players through walls and other objects for a short duration of time.

: Reveals players through walls and other objects for a short duration of time. Onigiri Sprite : Consumables give extra health. (Note: We don’t know why the Bullet Sprite was swapped for the Onigiri Sprite).

: Consumables give extra health. (Note: We don’t know why the Bullet Sprite was swapped for the Onigiri Sprite). Unknown Sprite: TBA

With the Sprite Garden in Fortnite now live, you can visit it to see all your Sprites collected since Chapter 7 Season 3. Epic Games is actively improving the experience by adding more features and QoL improvements.

New Loot Hacks

Six new Loot Hacks will be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 this week. You can use them to augment your personal Fortnite loot pool during the course of a Battle Royale match. They are not to be confused with Fortnite Lobby Hacks (Admin Panel) Codes, which are limited to the main lobby.

If you’re wondering which weapons and items are being added as Loot Hacks in Fortnite update 42.10, here’s the full list:

Rocket Ram

Golden Banana

Tracking Visor

Holo Twister Assault Rifle

Deadeye Assault Rifle

Wrecker Revolver

They will replace the current lineup of Loot Hacks in Fortnite. That said, if you’re not particularly enjoying the Sonic Power Sneakers in Fortnite, the Rocket Ram is going to be a great alternative. Much like the God Mode Llama in Fortnite, you can use it to smash through structures with ease.

As per the official patch notes for the 42.10 update, Fortnite OG Season X will also be kicking off on September 3, 2026. Following the Fortnite OG Final Showdown Live Event, the island has undergone several changes, and there’s a lot of new content coming, including a new Battle Pass. That said, here’s what you need to know:

Map Changes

New POIs are coming to the island in Fortnite OG Season X. They are: Tilted Town, Starry Suburbs, and The Meteor. As always, expect Tilted Town to be a hot-drop location in most matches, whereas The Meteor is going to be a great place to hang out with friends.

The Pandora Rift Zone from Borderlands should also be part of the island. Some players are bound to use the Psycho Bandit Fortnite skin when visiting it to make things immersive. We could also see another major Borderlands collab, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

New Loot Pool

Like every seasonal update, the Fortnite OG loot pool is going to be modified a bit in Season X. Epic Games will add new content to the mix; this includes weapons and items. Here is the full list of all the loot pool changes coming to Fortnite OG:

Junk Rift

Automatic Sniper Rifle

Glitched Forageable

B.R.U.T.E.

SR Tactical Submachine Gun

Shield Bubble

Zapper Trap

Spicy Taco Forageable

Image Credit: Epic Games

The B.R.U.T.E. and Automatic Sniper Rifle are going to be part of Fortnite OG Season X’s meta for certain. They outclass anything on the current Fortnite weapon tier list in Battle Royale and Zero Build.

New OG Pass

Fortnite OG Season X is getting three remixed skins as part of the OG Battle Pass. The skins that are being remixed are X-Lord, Ultima Knight, and Catalyst. It’ll be nice to see new iterations of these characters in-game.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The new variant of X-Lord (should we say X-Lady) is now a female character. Of course, this won’t affect the storyline in any meaningful way, as it’s simply a creative choice. The same can be said for the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass that features Override’s antagonist, Geno.

That’s everything new that will be added with the Fortnite update 42.10 based on the early patch notes. We will update the article when more info has been revealed on the update day. If you want to know more about what Epic Games has planned, you can check out our Fortnite 2026 roadmap.

Batman Comes to LEGO Fortnite

After what seems like an eternity, we’re finally getting new content for LEGO Fortnite. Batman villains have stolen parts of Gotham City and hidden them on the island of LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Henchmen have rifted to this reality to cause havoc, and Batman must now deliver some vengeance.

Batman can be recruited by traveling to Gotham City-themed locations and completing assignments given by the Dark Knight himself. However, the entirety of the collab will not be released at once. Content will be rolled out each week until October 15, 2026. Given the timeline, it’s safe to assume we can expect Fortnitemares content in LEGO Fortnite later this year.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Finally, you will be able to build The Batmobile and The Bat to be used as vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. As for gadgets, there are three that can be unlocked by completing Fortnite Quests in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey: Batglider, Bat Grapnel, and Bat-Signal. Use them to augment your gameplay and fight crime from the shadows.

What are you most excited about in this new major update? Tell us in the comments section below.