Fortnite Reportedly Teases One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man Collabs

Fortnite players have been waiting for a One Piece collab ever since it appeared on a player survey earlier this year. Since then, leakers and dataminers have fueled such a crossover, but Epic has been mum until now. Fortnite’s official X page replied to a fan post featuring characters from One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man on October 6, 2026, thus hinting at an upcoming crossover.

Fortnite One Piece Collab Teased as Epic Asks Luffy to “Take a Number” and Wait His Turn

The post mentioned above contained an image that was tweeted by user ThunderOptimism on X on September 29. In the image, characters like Denji, Tenjiro Kamado, and Monkey D. Luffy can be seen standing in a waiting room, which implies they’re “waiting their turn” for a Fortnite collab. The OP posted the picture with the caption, “Got a idea,” and added speech bubbles to the characters inside.

In the image, Asta from Black Clover gets called to Fortnite after someone announces, “Now calling Asta,” while Monkey D. Luffy fumes in the background, stating, “Are you for real?” Fortnite officially replied to this fan post, which featured an image of a “take-a-number” dispenser, with a ticket that has the number “A84.”

The number itself does not correlate with any of the characters present, but it does confirm that Epic has plans for Fortnite collabs with One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man in the future; possibly once the ongoing Fortnitemares 2026 event is done and dusted.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

Two of the characters (Freddy Fazbear and Asta) featured in the fan’s post were added for Fortnitemares 2026, with the Fortnite FNAF collab being the most hyped one yet. The others will have to wait their turn to get called to the Battle Bus. Nonetheless, with Fortnite officially replying, it’s not mere hype and can be taken as the first teaser for what’s to come.

That said, fans have all unanimously agreed that Fortnite’s reply to the fan’s post confirms the One Piece collab. To add some credibility, a One Piece collab with Rocket League has leaked, which means getting one for Fortnite cannot be ruled out. However, until we get more tangible leaks, we can’t say for certain what Epic Games has planned.

But more likely, if a One Piece collab is in the making, expect it to arrive during the Fortnite Mini Season. As per the Fortnite 2026 Roadmap, it’s slated to begin on November 1 and will be the last phase for this storyline before Chapter 8 begins.