The Fortnite Pirate Shop Token has become the most sought-after object in Treasure Hunters Mini Season. Despite Epic Games sharing the Fortnite Pirate Token’s drop rate in the Treasure Hunters Mini Season, it seems that players are going to any lengths to get it, including using cheats. This has led to a fresh wave of bans occurring over the weekend, with some players being banned for a year.

Fortnite Slams the Ban Hammer on Players Using Pirate Token Cheats and Exploits

On November 16, 2026, SpushFNBR posted on X, revealing that dozens of players were being banned for an unknown reason. They state that the players confirm that none of them were cheating or using exploits. However, the definition of “exploiting” depends on Epic Games’ discretion and what they define as unfair practices.

Some methods, like the Fortnite Pirate Token Vault glitch, were patched in-game earlier this month, but third-party cheats are still active. On November 12, 2026, TakeMeAwayUFO posted on X, sharing a video of a player teleporting around the map to open chests. This was done using a Fortnite Cannon, which can be found at certain Landmarks and POIs.

Image Credit: X/SpushFNBR

Epic Games has previously mentioned that using cheats and/or exploits to get the Pirate Token is illegal. They’ve even responded to Fortnite Pirate Shop Token scams, stating that there’s no “special” way to get it. Despite the statutory warning, players have been actively using exploits to try their luck. It would seem that luck for some has finally run out.

Having said that, there are a few things players should avoid to not get banned in their pursuit of obtaining the Pirate Token:

Third-party software.

Glitching Vaults using explosive weapons.

Teaming with players using exploits/hacks/third-party software.

Linking your Epic Games accounts with websites not associated with Fortnite.

If you stay clear of the aforementioned list of things, your chances of being banned while looking for the Pirate Shop Token are zero. Furthermore, using the “Fortnite Gas Clan Method” or the non-existent Fortnite Pirate Compass to look for the Token cannot get you banned. These are fictitious, and there are no repercussions involved.

That said, it’s best to stick to opening every Fortnite Treasure Hunt Chest you come across to boost your odds of finding the Pirate Shop Token. Play in Squads to ensure more chests are opened in every match, and attend Treasure Hours in Fortnite to drastically improve the odds of getting the Pirate Shop Token.