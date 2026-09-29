Fortnite Obsession Collab Teased in New Fortnitemares Trailer, Drops This Week

And it is official! A Fortnite crossover featuring the hit 2026 horror movie Obsession is coming to Battle Royale, and to everyone’s surprise, it drops this week with the Fortnitemares update. The Fortnite Obsession collab was teased through a quick flash frame featuring the movie’s iconic “One Wish Willow” item in the new Fortnitemares 2026 trailer released on September 29.

The flash frame showed a pair of hands of a Fortnite character holding the willow box, thus confirming that, in some capacity, Obsession will be a part of this year’s Fortnitemares. While the Fortnitemares trailer didn’t exactly show the gameplay of a player using the One Wish Willow item or an Obsession Fortnite skin, for that matter, players are speculating they’ll get a Nikki skin after all when the update releases on Thursday, October 1.

Image Credit: Epic Games

But it’s not just the One Wish Willow appearing for a quick second in the Fortnitemares trailer that confirms the Fortnite Obsession collab; it’s the subtext below the final frame where it says, “Obsession and related elements [copyright logo] Capstone Studios Corp – All Rights Reserved.” This confirms that the crossover is indeed coming to Fortnite and will bring more features than just cosmetic items like skins, pickaxes, back blings, and so on.

There has been plenty of speculation around this particular crossover, as fans created concepts of a Fortnite Obsession collab featuring a Nikki skin as well as a One Wish Willow back bling. The 2026 horror hit by Curry Barker, even though it contains plenty of mature elements, would be interesting to see how Epic integrates the One Wish Willow into Fortnite’s gameplay.

Fortnitemares 2026 is also bringing other iconic collabs like Five Nights at Freddy’s to Fortnite, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Purge, Beetlejuice, Slender Man, and more. These crossovers will also drop this Thursday when the next Fortnite update, v42.30, arrives in the game.