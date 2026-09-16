Fortnite Update 42.20 Early Patch Notes: New Sprites, Kingdom Hearts Collab, and More

Another week, another Fortnite update is on the way. Content coming this week to Fortnite is slowly being revealed, and most of it is related to upcoming collabs. New Sprites are also coming alongside other content such as Match Overrides, Loot Hacks, and, of course, teasers for Fortnitemares 2026. That said, check out the full early patch notes for the Fortnite update 42.20 for Chapter 7 Season 4.

Fortnite downtime for Chapter 7 Season 4 update 42.20 begins at 4 AM EDT on September 17, 2026, and concludes at around 6 AM EDT.

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before Fortnite servers are taken offline. We’ll keep this section updated with the latest downtime info.

New Match Overrides

At least one new Fortnite Match Override Cartridge is going to be added with update 42.20, as mentioned in the early patch notes. Epic Games has yet to reveal details, but it’s bound to be something interesting given this is the second major update for Override.

New Sprites and Sprite Mastery

With update 42.20 falling on a Thursday, which is a new Sprite day, we can expect at least two new Fortnite Sprites to be introduced. However, the early patch notes for Fortnite update 42.20 don’t specify which Sprite is being added. We are short on details, but Epic Games has followed this pattern since the start of Override.

Coming to Sprite Mastery in Fortnite, new rewards (XP and Gizmos) are going to be added this week for players to unlock. Consider making use of Fortnite Sprite Events to boost XP gains when leveling Sprites to ensure you can redeem as many rewards as possible.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Also keep in mind that mastering a Sprite in Fortnite is worth the effort, as there’s an additional bonus. Once the Sprite has been mastered, the Sprite Dust in Fortnite needed to summon it is reduced by half.

New Loot Hacks

Early patch notes for update 42.20 also state that Fortnite Loot Hacks are going to be refreshed. Six new weapons/items are going to be added to the extended Fortnite loot pool. Here’s the list as shared by Epic Games:

Hyperburst Pistol

Mammoth Pistol

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Deadeye DMR

Flowberry Fizz

Rocket Ram

Image Credit: Epic Games

This is great news, but there’s a downside to this change. Loot Hacker Sprites in Fortnite are not going to be obtainable via Loot Hacks anymore. If you’re yet to collect any to keep safe in your Sprite Garden in Fortnite, you’d best hurry and make the most of the time you have left.

From what we know so far, one new weapon is being added to the Fortnite loot pool as part of the upcoming collaboration with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The weapon is called Rebecca’s Guns and is of Mythic rarity.

Image Credit: Epic Games

It features the HJSH-18 Masamune (AR) and TKI-20 Shingen (SMG) as dual-wielded weapons. The SMG rounds bounce, while the AR deals explosive damage. Leaks also suggest the Monowire is part of the next Fortnite update, but there’s no official information about it.

On a side note, Lucyna Kushinada, aka Lucy, is going to be added as a skin in Fortnite. If you’ve been collecting Cyberpunk skins in Fortnite, here’s another to add to your collection. She should be added to the Fortnite Item Shop after the update goes live.

New Map Changes

The early patch notes for Fortnite update 42.20 confirm at least two locations are changing this week. The Battlewoods POI is getting a major overhaul (which was long overdue), and The Arcade Landmark is seemingly being prepared for the upcoming FNAF Fortnitemares 2026 collab.

Both of these changes were visible in the Pac-Man x Fortnite teaser that was released on September 14. Geno’s Machine Landmark, located at the center of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map, is also likely to undergo changes as the storyline progresses. The Storm that’s hovering overhead is slated to grow in size and intensity.

Kingdom Hearts and Ironmouse Collab

The Fortnite update coming this week is bringing two collabs to Battle Royale. The first is the highly anticipated Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts collab that features Sora and his Keyblade mythic alongside other characters.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

The other major Fortnite collab is with VTuber Ironmouse. She’s seemingly part of Fortnitemares 2026 in some way, but we don’t know how. What we do know is that the Ironmouse skin in Fortnite will be listed in the Item Shop on September 18.

Upcoming Collabs and Fortnitemares 2026

Lastly, as part of the early Fortnite patch notes, we’ve got some information about upcoming collabs. It would seem that a One Piece x Rocket League collab is in development. This also suggests that the upcoming Fortnite Mini-Season could be related to One Piece, but we don’t know for certain.

Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

We also have potential collabs with Black Clover, FNAF (as previously mentioned), and Obsession. We’ve already seen an Obsession x Fortnite concept for Nikki Freeman, which could be added officially next month.

There are also rumors of a collab with Beetlejuice for Fortnitemares 2026. Alice in Wonderland is also supposedly part of the potential lineup. Expect more information to be revealed later this week or towards the end of this month.

That’s about everything we know from the Fortnite early patch notes for update 42.20. We will update this section as and when more information is revealed. Until then, you can check out our Fortnite 42.10 patch notes to see what was added with the last major update.