Fortnite Update 43.10 Early Patch Notes: New Sprites, Festival Season 16, and More

The first major update for Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season, 43.10, goes live later this week, and there’s a lot coming based on early patch notes. With Captains and crews all vying for the power of the Zero Point Sliver, this is an exciting time to be a swashbuckling buccaneer on the Crossbones Isle. If you want to know more, here’s a full breakdown of Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season early patch notes for update 43.10.

New Sprites

We know that the latest update, patch 43.10, is going to introduce new Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters. Navigator’s Nosedive Umbrella unlocks after 40 Sprites are mastered, and there are only 34 at the moment. This means more are going to be introduced later this week.

Expect to see a few more pirate-themed Sprites added to Treasure Hunters with the latest Fortnite update 43.10 patch. On a side note, if you master seven Sprites, you become eligible to claim the Sprite Mastery Strongbox in Fortnite.

New Captains and Map Fragments

Based on the previous patch notes, Epic Games confirmed that New Captains and Map Fragments are going to be added with the next Fortnite update, which is 43.10. Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto arrive on the island this week in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season.

Image Credit: Epic Games

A new Fortnite Map Fragment will also become available to collect this weekend during Treasure Hours in Fortnite. Epic Games will reveal more information about it in the coming days.

Fortnite Loot Pool Changes

From what we know from the Fortnite early patch notes for update 43.10, three weapons could be added to the Treasure Hunters Mini Season loot pool. These would give players more options to choose from and switch up the meta. Here’s the list of the upcoming weapons:

Lever Action Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Flapjack Rifle

Image Credit: Epic Games

If they aren’t added with this week’s update 43.10 patch, we will definitely see them included towards the end of Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season. Either way, with there being plenty of options to choose from, such as the Gum Gum Fortnite Fruit and others, there’s no shortage of firepower at the moment.

New Map Changes

With the arrival of Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto this week, Rubber Resort is going to undergo a few changes during the Fortnite update 43.10 patch. This POI on the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season map will get a makeover to better suit the upcoming Captains’ colors.

New Skins

Lil Uzi Vert, Buggy, and Cap’n Hatsune Miku arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop later this week, once the update patch 43.10 is released. If you’ve managed to get the Pirate Shop Token and it’s active, you can get all the skins for free. If not, you can always redeem a Fortnite V-Bucks Card to get a top-up.

Fortnite Festival Season 16

Epic Games has confirmed that Kasane Teto is going to be the next collab for Festival Season 16 in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season. It, too, is slated to go live with the Fortnite update 43.10 patch on November 12, 2026. Expect to get more details about the Kasane Teto Fortnite Festival soon.

New QOL Improvement

Senior Design Director, Ted Timmis, posted on X, revealing that a major QOL improvement is coming with the Fortnite update 43.10. No details have been shared, but he had this to say. “What if I told you that Thursday’s update contains what I believe will be a top 5 goated quality of life improvement that ya’ll will enjoy for the rest of the season?”

That’s everything we can tell you about the Fortnite update 43.10 from the early patch notes. We will update this article with more information as and when more details are shared. Until then, you can read all about the best methods to get the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token in Treasure Hunters Mini Season.

Let us know in the comments below what you are most excited about based on the early patch notes for Fortnite update 43.10.