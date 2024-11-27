Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Hunters Announced with December Crew Pass

Epic Games has finally revealed Chapter 6, Season 1, after teasing the official name on November 26. C6S1, AKA Hunters, will be Fortnite’s next major chapter change, not just a season update. Epic Games also officially unveiled the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Hunters release date to be December 1, 2024.

Earlier, numerous Chapter 6 leaks suggested that C6S1 would be a Japanese theme season. Epic Games kept its mouth shut for a long time regarding its massive chapter update. Due to the Remix Finale right around the corner, Epic Games shared more limelight on the major live event.

However, on November 26, Fortnite’s official X account finally shared the first teaser about C6S1 in a post, which was the official season name reveal.

Image Credit: Epic Games/ Fortnite (via X)

Despite that, there were no conclusive updates on what we might get in the upcoming chapter. The official poster does reveal a Japanese font with some of the aesthetics, but Epic Games were teasing with the players. Some rumors suggest a POI with a Sakura flower garden.

Wait… is that? And could it be?! YES!

Legends come to life on December 1st.#FortniteC6S1鬼Hunters pic.twitter.com/V7f8INZZ6w— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2024

After a day’s wait, Fortnite also confirmed the Battle Pass leaked key art. And, as per the official Battle Pass key art of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters, we are getting massive skins based on ninjas and samurai. However, the massive highlight will be the introduction of Godzilla and Baymax from Big Hero 6.

Fortnite December Crew Pass Revealed

Along with the official Chapter 6 Season 1 announcement, Fortnite also unveiled the December Crew Pass. The latest crew pass will be better than ever before, with all the battle passes included in one place. This means you can subscribe to the December Crew Pass and enjoy the benefits of the Chapter 6 Season 1 battle pass, music pass, and LEGO Fortnite pass.

Image Credit: Epic Games/ Fortnite (via X)

Apart from such massive bonuses, you will also get the Lady of Cranes set, which includes a LEGO version, back bling, and a pickaxe. You will also get the usual V-bucks included in the Crew Pass as well.

With the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 announced, are you excited to jump in the battle bus again? Or are you waiting for the return of Fortnite OG? Let us know in the comments below.