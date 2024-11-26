Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaked: Godzilla & Baymax Spotted

The Remix Chapter 2 is coming towards its Finale week and fans are anticipating the next chapter of Fortnite. As it takes around six seasons to conclude a chapter, we always have seen a shift in the taste of the game whenever a new chapter drops. With Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 arriving, some online sources have leaked the Battle Pass content.

According to @ResetzFtw first on X, a Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass key art is online. We can see the expected Japanese theme font and cosmetic styles in the key art, which were later confirmed by trusted sources like @SamLeakss and @ShiinaBR.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 BATTLE PASS LEAKED 🔥



– GODZILLA COLLABORATION

– BAYMAX COLLABORATION

– I CAN 100% CONFIRM THIS LEAK



(via @ResetzFtw & @SamLeakss) pic.twitter.com/JjRU2WNyZ3— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 25, 2024

In the key art, we can see Godzilla in the background with Baymax from Big Hero 6. Fortnite leaks revealed that C6S1 would be a Japanese-themed season. This means a lot of samurai and ninja-theme skins will be up for grabs. The leaked Chapter 6 key art confirms this now as well. However, these rumors are all from the leaks, so Epic Games has yet to confirm anything.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass release date will be on December 1, 2024. Just like any other season, the C6S1 pass will start when the Remix Finale concludes and the Remix Chapter 2 Battle Pass expires.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 COMING ON DECEMBER 1ST 👀 pic.twitter.com/yD1Mvpi70Y— Sam (@SamLeakss) November 25, 2024

With the OG season being a separate game mode coming with the same chapter shift, it will be interesting for the fans to see what OG skin remakes will come in this highly anticipated Battle Pass. Unfortunately, Epic Games has yet to shed any light on their upcoming chapter. Although the official Fortnite X account shared the official name for C6S1 with a post, we are still awaiting an official content teaser or trailer.

A new Chapter awaits!



鬼 pic.twitter.com/Dh0lit8ZbD— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 25, 2024

Chapter 6 Season 1 is named Hunters and that is the only official news regarding the next chapter of Fortnite we know so far. Thanks to the promotion of the Remix Chapter 2 Finale that includes Juice WRLD skin, the chapter shift is sidelined for now. However, with all these leaks going around, Epic can now realize that they should be more transparent about their epic C6S1 update coming up.

Well, one thing we are sure of is that during the Remix Finale concert, we might get the teaser for Fortnite Chapter 6. So, November 30 can be a big day for all the fans excited to know more about the next Fortnite chapter officially.

What do you think of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass from the leaked key art? Do you think it will be worth the grind? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.