Fortnite OG is Permanently Returning in December

After an amazing season of the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 remix that keeps on giving, we have even more amazing news. Just revealed by Epic Games, it’s now official that Fortnite OG is coming back in December and for good.

In the latest announcement, Epic detailed that Fortnite OG is permanently returning on December 6. The short X post claims that the game will come back with the OG map, OG loot, and relieve OG seasons.

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.



OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6. pic.twitter.com/Zpg1CrItS5— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2024

Originally returning in December 2023, Fortnite OG was instrumental in returning the game’s original glory along with its old players while boosting new ones. Its return also means that Tilted Towers and Ballers will also be a permanent part of the experience.

Do note that if you’re worried that Fortnite OG will replace the original game, that’s not the case. Players who love the modern take will still be able to play it. The game’s latest Chapter 2 Remix is the latest proof that Fortnite players do love that nostalgia.

So what do you think about Fortnite OG coming back for good? Let us know in the comments below!