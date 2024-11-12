Home > News > Fortnite OG is Permanently Returning in December

Fortnite OG is Permanently Returning in December

Upanishad Sharma
Image Credit: Epic Games (via Fortnite, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)
In Short
  • Fortnite OG is coming back for good on December 6.
  • Announced through an X post, the mode will bring back the OG map and a lot of other elements.
  • However, the mode won't be replacing the game's current mode.

After an amazing season of the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 remix that keeps on giving, we have even more amazing news. Just revealed by Epic Games, it’s now official that Fortnite OG is coming back in December and for good.

In the latest announcement, Epic detailed that Fortnite OG is permanently returning on December 6. The short X post claims that the game will come back with the OG map, OG loot, and relieve OG seasons.

Originally returning in December 2023, Fortnite OG was instrumental in returning the game’s original glory along with its old players while boosting new ones. Its return also means that Tilted Towers and Ballers will also be a permanent part of the experience.

Do note that if you’re worried that Fortnite OG will replace the original game, that’s not the case. Players who love the modern take will still be able to play it. The game’s latest Chapter 2 Remix is the latest proof that Fortnite players do love that nostalgia.

So what do you think about Fortnite OG coming back for good? Let us know in the comments below!

Upanishad Sharma

Combining his love for Literature and Tech, Upanishad dived into the world of technology journalism with fire. Now he writes about anything and everything while keeping a keen eye on his first love of gaming. Often found chronically walking around the office.

