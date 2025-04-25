Fortnite Unban Wave Lifted Lifetime Bans for Cheaters Banned Over a Year Ago

Epic Games has recently made waves by lifting lifetime bans for cheaters banned over a year ago. The decision, now dubbed the “Fortnite Unban Wave,” has sparked plenty of discussion within the Fortnite community. While lifetime bans used to be a firm consequence for cheaters, this move marks a shift in how Epic handles those who broke the rules. It’s a big step that’s got fans and players buzzing online.

Fortnite Unban Wave: What It Means for Cheaters and the Community

Several popular leakers, like @ShiinaBR, have confirmed that the unbanning process in Fortnite is already underway. Players banned for cheating more than a year ago are now receiving notices that Epic is lifting their bans. With the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 map out, it is good news for many players.

@ShiinaBR further shared some insights, mentioning that Epic is actively sending out these notifications. The shift could be part of a larger push to bring players back into the game, possibly even those who’ve been away for a while due to past mistakes. The notifications clearly mention that if an unbanned cheater tries cheating again, they will be permanently banned.

As per the posts, Players who have sold cheats remain banned in Fortnite. This applies to all cheat sellers on any platform. Moreover, Epic will not lift the Lifetime ban if it’s not related to cheating. Furthermore, Epic will keep the cheaters banned from tournaments and only allow them in public lobbies. Remember, Epic will only lift the ban if a player was banned more than a year ago.

The reactions to this news have been mixed. Some players are happy about the change, seeing it as a second chance for those who may have learned their lesson. Others, however, worry that it could encourage cheating again if the consequences aren’t as severe. Regardless of where you stand, it’s clear that this Fortnite Unban Wave is a bold move by Epic Games.

We have yet to see whether it will have a lasting impact on the game’s community and its competitive scene, but it’s definitely shaking things up. What are your thoughts on Epic Games lifting bans from Fortnite cheaters? Do tell us in the comments.