Fortnite Remix: The Finale Event will Bring Juice WRLD to the Island Next Week

With the Remix Chapter 2, Epic Games brought some of the iconic hip-hop artists to the game. Now, with the end week appearing, it is time for the final event for Chapter 2 Remix. Fortnite has finally revealed the date for Remix The Finale which will bring Juice WRLD back to the island. Along with him, more content will be added for the end of this season. Keep reading as we share all things new coming with the Fortnite Remix finale week live event before Chapter 6 Season 1 arrives.

WRLD Point Landmark and Fortnite Remix The Finale Event

Along with a lot of skins, get ready to witness the birth of a new WRLD Point landmark. The map will slowly sprout up on the map, so keep checking back as it grows. And don’t forget to fuel your squad with Juice WRLD’s Chug Cannon, now in the loot pool!

The climax of Chapter 2 Remix: The Finale is an unforgettable in-game concert event happening November 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM PT. Join Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD as they transport you to a dreamlike world of music and gaming. Don’t miss Snoop Dogg’s new single, “Another Part Of Me (feat. Sting)“, and the exclusive world premiere of Juice WRLD’s “Empty Out Your Pockets.“

Juice WRLD Skin Arrives in Fortnite Remix The Finale

With the finale week, we will see the Juice WRLD cosmetic bundle being free to claim. The cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit will be available to claim between 6:00 AM PT on November 25 and 7:00 PM PT on November 30. To get it, you will have to log into the game within this period. Once you log into the game within these five days, you will also receive the following rewards:

Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit

999 Knives Pickaxe

999 Knives Back Bling

Adventure, Remix’d Loading Screen

Number One Remix Loading Screen

Remix With the Golden Touch Loading Screen

Juice’s WRLD Loading Screen (Art by Takashi Murakami)

Image Credit: Epic Games/ Fortnite (via Fortnite News)

Apart from the free skins, the item shop will also get a Juice WRLD bundle. the Wishing Well Jam Track and Armed and Dangerous Jam Track will become available in the Shop at 4:00 PM PT on November 21. WRLD Takeover Bundle, available for 2200 V-Bucks will also be available on the shop on November 27 at 4:00 PM PT. Here is everything you will get in the bundle:

Juice WRLD Outfit (includes reactive dreampop style)

Studded Skull Back Bling (includes reactive dreampop style)

Lean Wit Me Jam Track

999 Wrap

WRLD Keys Keytar

Image Credit: Epic Games/ Fortnite (via Fortnite News)

