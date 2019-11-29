Launched last year with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, Asus’ first-generation ROG gaming phone (ZS600KL) is finally getting a taste of Android Pie even as many other vendors have already started rolling out Android 10 to at least some of their devices. According to the official announcement on the Asus forums, the new software comes with version number 16.0410.1910.91 and brings all the usual Android Pie goodies alongside a few notable changes.

The update removes a lot of bloatware and less popular features, including Page Marker, Report Location in Safeguard, weather animation setting, AI charging, Yandex cloud option of the File Manager app and more. Interestingly, it also removes ZeniMoji, which was launched with much fanfare by the company last year. Asus has also revamped many existing apps, including Calculator, Clock, Contacts, File Manager, Gallery, Mobile Manager and Weather.

The update also brings a redesigned Game Center that has now been renamed ‘Crate Armoury’. The Game Genie panel has also received a makeover with some added features. Asus has also added Adaptive brightness, Adaptive Battery, New notifications, Status bar icon manager, Screen recorder and Local backup in Settings. Last, but not the least, the volume control panel has also been redesigned as per Android Pie aesthetics.

The rollout has just begun and, as usual, is likely to happen in a phased manner, so it might take a few days to be available for everybody. You’re likely to receive a notification when it’s available for your device, but you may also check for it manually from the Settings menu. Some users are already reporting to have received the update, which is said to weigh in at 1.4GB.