boAt Introduces New Smartwatch with Jio’s eSIM Support

Indian wearable brand boAt has introduced a new smartwatch under its Lunar series called the Lunar Pro LTE. The new affordable smartwatch’s USP is the support for a Jio eSIM making it easier for you to make or take calls without the presence of a smartphone.

This is a pretty interesting addition to an affordable smartwatch, which normally supports the calling capability via Bluetooth. This still requires the connected smartphone in proximity. With a Jio eSIM, you will also be able to send and receive messages directly via the smartwatch.

boAt Lunar Pro LTE: Specs and Features

The watch also has a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display, which is said to be a bright and clear one. There are several sensors for health tracking. This includes a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker.

The Lunar Pro LTE can also be used to track various physical activities so that you can achieve your set fitness goals. Much like other smartwatches in the market, there will be multiple sports modes to track different kinds of activities. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt GPS, which allows for accurate route tracking and is ideal for walking, running, hiking, and even cycling.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt, said, “We are excited to partner with Jio to launch our first LTE smartwatch. At boAt, we believe that everyone should have access to the latest and greatest technology, and our partnership with Jio is a step in the right direction. We are confident that our LTE Smartwatch will be a game-changer for people in India, providing them with the convenience of staying connected without having to carry their smartphones.“

Whatever data is tracked can be accessed via the companion boAt Wearables app available on both Android and iOS. It also supports sedentary and water-drinking reminders, along with utility features like an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, and much more. It also has an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The boAt Lunar Pro LTE will be available in the coming weeks via both offline and online portals. There’s no word on the pricing but we expect something affordable!