boAt Wave Elevate Smartwatch Launched in India Under Rs 3,000

boAt’s latest smartwatch, the Wave Elevate in the Wave series has arrived and is yet another lookalike of the high-end Apple Watch Ultra. This one comes under Rs 3,000 and comes with several features like Bluetooth Calling, a big HD display, and more, which have become a part of smartwatches lately. Check out the details below.

boAt Wave Elevate: Specs and Features

The Wave Elevate has a large 1.96-inch HD display with thin bezels. It supports 500 nits of brightness and various customizable watch faces. The watch has a metallic build and comes with ocean band straps, which are just like the ones for the Apple Watch Ultra. To top this, there’s the functional crown to access the menu and change watch faces and settings.

It would have been weird if this smartwatch didn’t support Bluetooth Calling and boAt ensures that isn’t the case. There’s an inbuilt speaker and microphone for this, along with the ability to save up to 20 phone numbers and use the dial pad.

There’s support for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking. You also get to track the steps, distance, and calories while getting breathing exercises when it gets too stressful. The boAt Wave Elevate includes 50+ sports modes to record several physical activities and this can be monitored via the compatible app. It also works with the Apple Health and the Google Fit apps.

The watch can go on for up to 15 days (with up to 5 days of battery life on heavy usage and 2 days when Bluetooth Calling is enabled). You also get voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and functionalities like weather updates, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, remote camera/ music controls, smart notifications, the DND mode, the Find My Phone feature, and more. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Elevate has a launch price of Rs 2,299 and will be up for grabs via Amazon, starting September 6. It comes in orange (Apple’s signature color for the Watch Ultra), grey, green, and black color variants.