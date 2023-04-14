Fire-Boltt Has the New Femme Collection of Smartwatches; Check It Out!

Fire-Boltt recently launched the Pristine watch for women and following this, has now introduced four new female-centric smartwatches as part of its Femme collection in India. This includes the new Fire-Boltt Mystic, Allure, Virgo, and Dawn. Know more about these smartwatches below.

Fire-Boltt Mystic: Specs and Features

The Mystic smartwatch has a 1.3-inch AMOLED round display with 680 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports the Bluetooth Calling functionality with the ability to access the dial pad and the call history and sync contacts.

There are multiple sports modes and various health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a period tracker. The smartwatch comes with music/camera controls, smart notifications, weather updates, more than 100 watch faces, and an IP67 rating. It comes in pink, silver, and black colors.

Fire-Boltt Allure: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Allure has a smaller 1.09-inch circular HD display with support for over 100 watch faces. It also gets Bluetooth Calling and multiple sports modes. The watch gets a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 monitor too.

You can access notifications from various apps, enable remote music/camera controls, and get weather updates and personal reminders. The watch can last up to 5 days on a single charge and supports an IP67 rating. It has metal straps and comes in rose gold, silver, and jet black colors.

Fire-Boltt Virgo: Specs and Features

The Virgo smartwatch also sports a 1.09-inch HD display and the same health features, much like the Allure smartwatch. There are over 100 sports modes to track various activities.

The smartwatch is backed by a 160mAh battery and provides access to smart notifications, camera/music controls, an alarm clock, weather updates, and much more. It comes in a metal finish in Gold and Purple colors.

Fire-Boltt Dawn: Specs and Features

Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Dawn has a 1.43-inch rectangular display with a screen resolution of 320×173 pixels. There’s a rotating crown too.

The smartwatch gets multiple sports modes and health features like a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 sensor. Plus, you can access weather updates, smart notifications, camera/music controls, and more. It has an IP68 rating and comes in silver, gold, and black colors.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Mystic retails at Rs 2,999, the Allure at Rs 2,799, the Virgo at Rs 2,499, and the Dawn at Rs 1.999. All can be bought via Amazon or the company’s website. So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.