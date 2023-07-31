Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra Clad with Gemstones Comes to India

Fire-Boltt has a new smartwatch for us called the Blizzard Ultra and this one screams opulence. The circular dial is surrounded by precious gemstones and is ideal for those who want to make a fashion statement while sticking to a budget. Check out the details below.

Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra: Specs and Features

The Blizzard Ultra has a stainless steel build and comes with stones around the dial and a functional crown, along with back and home buttons. The watch also comes with anti-corrosion properties. There’s a 1.28-inch HD TFT display. There’s access to multiple watch faces.

You also get to use Bluetooth Calling with the help of a built-in microphone and speaker and the ability to access the dial pad and sync phone numbers. The Blizzard Ultra has a 220mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days (2 days on a single charge), and comes with voice assistance via Siri or Google Assistant.

The various health features include a heart rate sensor, a period tracker, a sleep tracker, and a SpO2 monitor. The Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra has support for over 120 sports modes and can also track the steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered.

There are inbuilt games so that you don’t get bored. Along with this, you can get weather updates, reminders, and notifications from various apps. Plus, there’s an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, and camera and music controls, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting August 2. It rivals options like the Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro, the boAt Lunar Connect Ace, and more.

It comes in Gold, Gold Multi-colour, and Silver colorways. So, will you buy this new smartwatch with the luxurious feels? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.