boAt Lunar Connect Ace Comes With An AMOLED Display Under Rs 3,000

boAt has launched its Lunar Connect Ace smartwatch in India. The Ace smartwatch expands boAt’s Connect lineup and competes with the likes of Fire-Boltt, Realme, Noise, and many more. It offers an AMOLED display and supports features like Bluetooth Calling, AI voice assistant, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more below.

boAt Lunar Connect Ace: Specs and Features

The Lunar Connect Ace sports a 1.43-inch round 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 700 nits of brightness. The display is surrounded by a round metallic mid-frame, which houses a functional crown for various accessibility functionalities. There are other display features like support for Always-On-Display (AOD) and 100+ cloud-based watch faces.

The Connect Ace can keep itself up and running for 10 days with 30 days of standby time, thanks to the 240mAh battery. It can charge itself within 2 hours.

It also provides Bluetooth calling functionality via Bluetooth 5.1 and its digital microphone and speaker array. There are calling features like access to call logs, a full-scale dial pad, and much more. You can also save up to 10 contacts. The watch is also IP68 water and dust resistant.

With 100+ sports modes, the Connect Ace can become your perfect workout companion. It will also allow you to measure your SPO2 levels, monitor your heart rate and sleep, guided breathing practice, and menstruation tracking. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. Other noteworthy features of the smartwatch include weather updates, smart notifications, an alarm, a stopwatch, Wake gesture support, and much more.

Price and Availability

The boAt Lunar Connect Ace smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499. It will be available for purchase from the official boAt website and Flipkart. You can grab the smartwatch in Charcoal Black, Indigo Blue, Metallic Black, Beige, Leather, or Purple color options.