Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro Smartwatch with Round Dial Launched in India

Pebble has added another smartwatch to its Cosmos series in India — the Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro. The Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro succeeds the Pebble Cosmos Bold smartwatch. It is targeted toward those wanting premium features at an affordable price. The smartwatch comes with features like a 1.39-inch round display, metal straps, and much more. Check out the complete details here.

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro: Specs and Features

The Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro smartwatch features a 1.39-inch 2.5.D round dial curved IPS display with 500 nits of brightness. The 360p display is housed in a shock-proof metal casing, with a functional round dial. The provision of metal straps completes the premium look and feel of the Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro.

One of the highlighting features of the smartwatch is that it provides support for voice Assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Another noteworthy feature is its ability to support an advanced Bluetooth calling facility. For this, the smartwatch uses Bluetooth 5. You get access to your contacts, recent call logs, SMS, notifications, and a dial pad for making and receiving calls. You can also receive social media and messaging app notifications right on your wrist.

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro

The Cosmos Bold Pro is packed with fitness and health features and services. The smartwatch includes more than 100 sports and fitness-related activity tracking modes. The smartwatch is capable to offer continuous health monitoring, thanks to its plethora of sensors. Pebble claims that the sensors within the smartwatch like the SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, blood pressure sensor, pedometer, & sleep monitoring are capable to deliver precise readings.

Other features of the smartwatch include an alarm timer, display timer, flashlight, camera shutter, and much more. The smartwatch has a companion app, available on both Android and iOS. The Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro is available in Metal Black, Metal Gold, Metal Silver, and Gunmetal color options.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro smartwatch is officially available at an introductory price of Rs 2,799. The smartwatch is up for sale on the official Pebble website right now!

Buy the Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro (Rs 2,799)