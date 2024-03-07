Home > News > The Files by Google App Now Lets You Scan Documents; Here’s How

The Files by Google App Now Lets You Scan Documents; Here’s How

Sagnik Das Gupta
comment Comments 0
Scan documents with Files by Google Android app
In Short
  • Android users can now use the native Files by Google app to scan documents.
  • To use it, open the app -> tap the floating scan button -> point your phone to the document you want to scan -> Tap on done.
  • Scanned documents are automatically saved to the Files by Google app in the PDF format.

Android users have had the functionality to scan documents on the dedicated Google Drive app for quite some time now. However, this feature was later upgraded with the ability to auto-scan and capture documents. Now, this super useful feature has been integrated into the Files by Google Android app as well.

Popular tech enthusiast and writer Mishaal Rahman first reported the availability of the feature for Pixel devices. However, I could spot the feature on the OnePlus 11R I’m daily driving.

So, if you are curious to use this feature and wish to replace your document scanner apps for good, then here’s how it works:

  • Open the Files by Google app on your Android phone.
  • You will see a new floating Scan button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap on it.
  • Then, point your phone towards the piece of document that you want to scan.
  • Within a fraction of a second, the document will be automatically scanned.
  • Next, tap on the Done button in the top right corner of your screen, and that’s it.
Scanning a document using Files by Google Android app

As soon as you capture a document, you will see a new “Scanned” folder appear in the Files app. You can also crop & rotate the scanned document, use filters, or clean it up a bit. Also, do note that the scanned documents are automatically saved as PDF files.

Scanned documents save location Files by Google for Android

All in all, this seems like a pretty useful feature, which aims to possibly reduce the dependency on third-party document scanner apps. We’d also like to see more versatility in terms of export options, which will further make the tool more viable. However, iOS users will have to rely on the document scanning capability of their Notes app, since the feature is not available for them.

Recommended Articles
Claude 3 Opus vs GPT-4 vs Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Models Tested
Arjun Sha Mar 6, 2024
How to Edit a PDF on Mac
Vikhyat Rishi Dec 1, 2023
How to Use the Freeform App on iPhone and iPad
Vikhyat Rishi Nov 17, 2023

Moreover, it is always a good time to see Google focus on basic yet essential tools that can help the end-user on a day-to-day basis. One such feature is the new Scan Text feature that Google recently added to its Gboard, which has received quite a positive response from users.

With that said, what do you think about the new Files by Google document scanning functionality? Let us know in the comments down below!

#Tags
#Android#Files by Google

Sagnik Das Gupta

Sagnik is a tech aficionado who can never say "no" to dipping his toes into unknown waters of tech or reviewing the latest gadgets. He is also a hardcore gamer, having played everything from Snake Xenzia to Dead Space Remake.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

This Much-Expected Deadpool 3 Cameo Is Not Happening After All
This Much-Expected Deadpool 3 Cameo Is Not Happening After All
Author Shashank Shakya
View quick summary
In a recent interview with Yahoo UK, Vinnie Jones confirmed that he will not be reappearing as Juggernaut in Deadpool and Wolverine. According to him, even though he loves Deadpool movies, putting on the Juggernaut suit is in itself a hassle and takes a physical as well as a mental toll on the actor.
Read full article
Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Leaks Reveal a New Simulated Universe Game Mode
Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Leaks Reveal a New Simulated Universe Game Mode
Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
View quick summary
A new Simulated Universe Mode will feature in the Honkai Star Rail version 2.2, leaked via Destiny Leaks. Not much is known about the new Simulated Universe, but we can expect a ton of rewards. Screwllum can also feature in version 2.2 as a playable character as Ruan Mei was released with the Gold and Gears in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version is also rumored to feature the Simulated Universe 9, with 2 new Planar Ornaments.
Read full article
Soon You'd Be Able to Unlock Your Tesla Using Your Apple Watch Natively
Soon You'd Be Able to Unlock Your Tesla Using Your Apple Watch Natively
Author Kanika Gogia
View quick summary
We might see a Tesla app for the Apple Watch that allows owners to lock and unlock Tesla using an Apple Watch. This came after a user posted on X whether Tesla could be controlled via an Apple Watch, to which Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied "Sure". Right now, it's unclear what Tesla has planned and when we might see this feature. Some third-party Apple Watch apps allow you to use your smartwatch to lock and unlock your Tesla.
Read full article
Chucky Enters Roblox Griefville to Bring a Bloody Good Time
Chucky Enters Roblox Griefville to Bring a Bloody Good Time
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
Roblox Griefville and Chucky are entering as the center of bloodbath. Experience Roblox Griefville along with Chucky on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today. According to the developers of the game, Chucky will be a temporary character and more iconic scary characters are on the way.
Read full article
Sci-Fi Survival Game Alters Reveals Gameplay; Coming to Xbox Game Pass
Sci-Fi Survival Game Alters Reveals Gameplay; Coming to Xbox Game Pass
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
Alters is an emotional sci-fi game that is coming to the Xbox and PC Game Pass in 2024. The game is made by 11 Bit Studios and takes inspiration from its own game This War of Mine. Experience a survival exploration game along with the Alters you create. The game will also come PlayStation 5, PC (Steam, GOG, Epic), and Xbox Series X|S in the same release window.
Read full article
The STALKER Trilogy Is Available on Xbox Right Now!
The STALKER Trilogy Is Available on Xbox Right Now!
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
In a Xbox partner preview event GSC Game World announced the STALKER Trilogy for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This is the console debut for the iconic horror survival FPS game. The Legends of the Zone trilogy contains the Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat. According to the developers, it will be a recap for the players waiting for STALKER 2 on September 5, 2024.
Read full article
This Minecraft Player Is Building a Large City in MCPE on Mobile
This Minecraft Player Is Building a Large City in MCPE on Mobile
Author Radojka Travar
View quick summary
A Reddit user has recently shared his progress on a large city build being made in Minecraft Pocket Edition. It's a version of the game available for mobile devices, so the controls can be tricky to use. Despite that, this dedicated builder has been working on this impressive project since November 2023. The buildings are clean and the shapes, proportions and architecture are executed basically perfectly. There is a lot more work to be done on this creative mode build and we cannot wait to see the final result.
Read full article
Load More