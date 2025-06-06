Google’s New AI Tool Can Give You Life Advice with an Expert Touch

Google has been experimenting with some pretty quirky and fun AI ideas lately, and their latest innovation brings the author of Radical Candor, Kim Scott, to your phone, ready to guide you through your life’s problems with a new AI feature called Portraits.

Portraits is a conversational AI model that is made in collaboration with experts, as announced in Google’s latest blog post. The feature will use a digital avatar of the expert and their previous works, along with Gemini’s reasoning capabilities, to answer your complex questions.

Image Credit: Google

Author Kim Scott is the first of these Portraits. She has provided her voice, likeness, and knowledge to shape an artificial mentor. According to Google, Portrait’s foundation lies in the “creator’s authentic content, which ensures conversations stay focused on their specific areas of expertise.”

Portraits is available as a part of Google Labs in the US, where you can also test other fun features. Like Try it on, which lets you virtually try different clothing options on yourself.

Is It Time to Take an Appointment With Your AI Therapist?

We already live in a time when people resort to sharing their deepest, darkest thoughts and feelings with AI chatbots. So, an expert AI mentor doesn’t sound out of the ordinary. Portraits is tailor-made to offer sound advice and handle complex emotions that might not be suited for your typical LLM.

The expert insight in Google Portraits only adds a sense of trust. Which is usually absent when you know there is not an actual person on the other side. But the human mind is a fragile one, and one wrong response can have huge implications.

I am well-versed in Gemini’s advanced reasoning and understanding capabilities. But that does not rule out the possibility of hallucinations, which is still a persisting issue. So, one wrong advice, because of the model not understanding the problem, or not knowing the depth of emotions, could result in drastic consequences.