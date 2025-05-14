Google Testing “AI Mode” to Replace “I’m Feeling Lucky” on Search Page

It is pretty evident that AI is the main focus for Google right now. The company is integrating Gemini and other AI-powered services in all its apps and platforms. This also applies to the Google search page, where they are testing a new “AI Mode”, which could replace the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button.

This news comes from an X user @AndellDam, who shared a post showcasing the new AI Mode in the search page. As you can see, the search bar now houses a dedicated button for the AI Mode on the right side, next to the Google Lens icon. I couldn’t help but notice the position of this button. It is strategically placed at a spot, people are most likely to click after typing out their queries.

Its addition to the search bar further emphasizes how much Google wants you to use AI rather than the typical blue links. Meanwhile, another X user, @natzir9, shared a post showcasing how the AI mode will replace the I’m Feeling Lucky button.

The AI Mode allows you to ask more open-ended search queries on Google search. It attempts to answer your questions using advanced reasoning with the help of Gemini. For this, it is using the Gemini 2.0 model, and will be tied to search results. This will help it offer more accurate and current information. We spotted the AI Mode tab show up in the Google search results page earlier this month.

If you want to get early access to this feature, then head to labs.google.com/search/aimode. Here, toggle on AI Mode if it is available for your Google account. If you get to try it out, then do let us know whether AI Mode offers better results than regular search on Google, or not, in the comments below.