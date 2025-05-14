Android 16’s Advanced Protection is a One-Stop Solution for All Your Worries

Slowly but steadily, Google has built and integrated numerous security features into different aspects of Android to offer a safe and tamper-free environment for casual users. However, all these settings are buried within different menus of various apps, and are not easy to find. With Android 16, Google plans to curb this problem with a single solution called Advanced Protection.

Advanced Protection on Android 16 will be a single toggle that you can turn on to activate all security measures at once. This includes the new intrusion logging feature, which captures device logs and makes them only accessible to the user. “These logs enable a forensic analysis if a device compromise is ever suspected”.

As well as pre-existing features like theft detection and offline device lock. It doesn’t just apply to security features present in settings, but also activates them in Google’s first-party apps. Like spam detection in Google Messages and Caller ID Spam in Phone by Google.

This single solution will ensure that maximum security is enabled on their device, without having to jump through multiple hoops only to find certain setting wasn’t turned on in case your phone is compromised or gets stolen. Google mentioned that Intrusion logging will be coming to Android devices later this year.

This new Advanced Protection feature will make a big difference, as I have recently had one of my phones stolen. Despite having most of the security measures enabled, I didn’t have offline device lock enabled, which could have helped me track down the device. Similarly, many Android users lose their devices every year, unable to do anything about it. So this new setting could give them a fighting chance.